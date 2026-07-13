More construction walls added to The Lost Continent following additional closures

Universal Orlando has expanded construction walls in The Lost Continent at Islands of Adventure after the closure of additional locations, indicating that more demolition and redevelopment within the area are upcoming.

New construction walls now surround several areas, including some of the space in front of Mythos Restaurant and a snack stand. Additionally, the Lost Continent restrooms are now officially closed.

With today’s closures, only four Lost Continent locations remain in operation: Fire Eaters Grill, Mythos Restaurant, the How to Train Your Dragon Store, and Health Services.

Additional details regarding the future of Lost Continent, including the new themed area that will replace it and the exact closure timelines for the remaining venues, are expected to be announced at a later date.

Opening in 1999, The Lost Continent was one of the six original lands that debuted with Islands of Adventure. In 2010, much of the Merlinwood section of the land was transformed into part of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade. During that transition, Dueling Dragons was rebranded as Dragon Challenge before eventually closing in 2017.

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