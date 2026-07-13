Infernal Carnival of Nightmares scare zone announced for Halloween Horror Nights 35

Universal Orlando has announced the first scare zone for Halloween Horror Nights 35: Infernal Carnival of Nightmares

“Jack and Dr. Oddfellow invite you to step right up and see what horrors hide in every shadow at a sinister spectacle decades in the making.”

The scare zone is confirmed to be the park’s entrance zone and is located in Production Central/Avenue of the Stars.

Halloween Horror Nights 35 will take place from August 28, 2026, through November 1, 2026.

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