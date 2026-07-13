What’s Happening at the Universal Parks – Week of July 13, 2026

Here’s a look around at what’s happening at Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood, from July 13, 2026, to July 19, 2026.

Universal Orlando

Universal Orlando is featuring limited-time summer experiences inspired by blockbuster films, running now through August 10, 2026. The seasonal offerings will bring a range of character encounters, themed photo opportunities, interactive activations, exclusive merchandise, and new food and beverage options, highlighted by the Spielberg Summer Blockbusters Exhibit, experiences inspired by Jaws and Illumination’s Minions & Monsters, and the return of the Universal Mega Movie Parade.

Volcano Bay Nights continues on Thursday, July 16, and Friday, July 17, 2026. The event takes place on select nights through August 21 and invites guests to enjoy the water park after dark with special entertainment, exclusive food and drinks, and access to many of Volcano Bay’s most popular attractions.

Universal Orlando will celebrate the FIFA World Cup 2026 with a summer-long fan experience at Universal CityWalk, featuring Telemundo watch parties, specialty food and beverage offerings, interactive activations, and exclusive merchandise from June 11 through July 19.

Refurbishments

Please keep in mind that refurbishment dates can change.

Jurassic Park River Adventure at Islands of Adventure is closed for a major refurbishment. It is scheduled to reopen on November 20, 2026.

Horror Make-Up Show at Universal Studios Florida will close May 12, 2026, for a “reimagining”. It is scheduled to reopen in Winter 2026.

Finnegan’s Bar & Grill at Universal Studios Florida is closed for a major refurbishment. It is scheduled to reopen in Winter 2026.

Universal Studios Hollywood

Mega Movie Summer returns daily from June 13 through August 9, 2026, bringing limited-time entertainment, themed food, merchandise, and immersive experiences inspired by some of the studio’s biggest film franchises. Included with regular theme park admission, this year’s event highlights Minions & Monsters, The Odyssey, the 25th anniversary of Fast & Furious, and the return of Elphaba and Glinda from Wicked and Wicked: For Good.

Refurbishments

Please keep in mind that refurbishment dates can change.

None at this time.

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