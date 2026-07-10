Knott’s Scary Farm Tickets Go on Sale Today

Tickets for Knott’s Scary Farm 2026 will go on sale today at 10 AM PT, allowing guests to secure their visit to Southern California’s longest-running Halloween theme park event.

Returning on Thursday, September 17, Knott’s Scary Farm will once again transform Knott’s Berry Farm on select nights through Saturday, October 31, with haunted mazes, scare zones, live entertainment, and more than 1,000 horrifying creatures lurking throughout the park.

While this year’s lineup of haunted mazes, scare zones, and shows has yet to be revealed, Knott’s has confirmed that full event details will be announced in August during its sold-out Nightmares Revealed event.

Visit knottsscaryfarm.com to purchase your tickets.

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