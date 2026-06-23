REVIEW: Universal Kids Resort in Frisco, TX

DISCLAIMER: Inside Universal was invited by Universal Destinations & Experiences to experience Universal Kids Resort and Universal Kids Resort Hotel. Most accommodations, meals, and park admission were provided by Universal. All opinions expressed are our own.

Universal Kids Resort is unlike any other destination within the Universal family.

Located in Frisco, Texas, the resort was designed from the ground up for younger children, combining a theme park and a hotel into a destination aimed squarely at families with children ages 3 to 8.

During our visit, we were able to experience both Universal Kids Resort and Universal Kids Resort Hotel alongside our 3-year-old son. As both a theme park enthusiast and a parent, I found myself evaluating the resort from two very different perspectives.

As an adult, it’s easy to recognize places in which I’d like to see more theming, more detail, or a greater sense of immersion. However, as a parent, I spent much of the trip watching my son explore the park, experience its attractions, and engage with everything it had to offer.

It’s worth acknowledging that Universal Kids Resort has generated a good amount of discussion since previews started. Depending on who you ask, it’s either exactly what Universal set out to build or a missed opportunity that should have aimed higher.

The reality is probably somewhere in the middle.

There are areas where the resort succeeds, areas where it falls short, and areas that will likely improve with time. More importantly, there are moments where evaluating the resort as a theme park enthusiast can lead to very different conclusions than evaluating it as a parent. With that in mind, I wanted to approach Universal Kids Resort with some nuance, recognizing both the valid criticisms and the things the resort genuinely gets right.

After spending time there with my family, did Universal successfully create a destination for the audience it was actually built for?

Yes. While there are definite caveats, more often than not, Universal succeeds in delivering the experience it appears to have set out to create.

Understanding What Universal Kids Resort Is

Before going over what works and what doesn’t, it’s important to understand the goal behind Universal Kids Resort.

It was never meant to be a scaled-down version of Universal Orlando, nor to serve as “Epic Universe for kids” or compete with large destination parks that draw visitors of all ages.

Instead, it’s in line with small, regional family parks like Peppa Pig Theme Park and LEGOLAND, aiming to create a welcoming environment where young children can comfortably explore, play, and enjoy attractions designed just for them. Universal describes the park as the first destination built “for all Kid-Kind”.

Part of the challenge may simply be the expectations that come with the Universal name. Whether fair or not, when Universal announces a new theme park, many fans will naturally picture something closer to the company’s destination resorts in Orlando or Hollywood. Add in marketing language centered on immersion and themed environments, and it’s easy to see how some guests arrived expecting something different from what Universal Kids Resort was ultimately designed to be. Many of the resort’s design choices become more understandable when considered from the perspective of its intended audience.

The scale of the buildings, the size of the props, and the sightlines throughout the park are intentionally designed for a child’s perspective. Everywhere you look, there are reminders of who this resort was designed for, with interactive play opportunities scattered throughout the park, sensory activities, and shops featuring activity tables that encourage children to engage with toys and products before purchasing them. Restrooms feature lowered sinks and toilets, along with child-sized toilet seats – an especially welcome feature for families still navigating the potty-training phase. Family Rooms include diaper vending machines, while Quiet Rooms provide spaces for children who may become overstimulated. Nurseries offer parents of infants dedicated spaces for nursing, feeding, and infant care. That family-first approach extends to accessibility as well. Universal Kids Resort has been designated a Certified Autism Center through IBCCES, with team members receiving specialized training to better assist autistic and sensory-sensitive guests. It reflects an effort to create an environment that can accommodate a wide range of family needs.

So, considering all the effort Universal made to cater to children, one thing I noticed during my visit, as I watched my son explore the park, was that what we grown-ups consider “immersive” can sometimes feel intimidating to children. Dense forests can appear as dark, unfamiliar places, ambient sounds can become strange noises, and what we know is around the corner isn’t always clear to them.

Universal Kids Resort does well in removing much of that uncertainty. Attractions are often visible from a distance, allowing children to watch other children ride, understand what the experience is like, and decide for themselves whether they want to ride it. Because of that, my son was willing to try far more attractions than he normally would, as he felt comfortable and confident about what to expect.

The Elephant in the Room

Let’s address the criticism that has dominated much of the discussion surrounding Universal Kids Resort: the park’s overall level of theming and presentation.

As mentioned earlier, Universal wasn’t aiming to build an extremely immersive destination like Epic Universe. However, there are some spots throughout the park that could really shine with a bit more visual detail, richer environmental storytelling, and more mature landscaping.

In some areas, the problem isn’t necessarily a shortage of things to see, but rather a lack of whimsy. For a park centered around colorful characters, storybook worlds, and childhood imagination, certain sections can feel more “practical”.

TrollsFest is perhaps the clearest example. The heavy reliance on flat, cutout-style elements can sometimes make the area feel less vibrant than the franchise deserves. Similarly, parts of Minions vs. Minions: Bello Bay Cruise seem dominated by concrete, and combined with the lack of mature landscape, make the area feel harsher than intended.

In most cases, improvements don’t require major additions or overhauls. More themed surfaces or colored pathways could go a long way toward strengthening the identity of certain areas. A swamp should feel a little more like a swamp. An underwater environment should feel more like being beneath the sea.

Shrek & Fiona’s Happily Ogre After perhaps best illustrates how additional theming and landscaping could elevate an experience. The core concept is charming, as Shrek and Fiona’s triplets recreate their parents’ fairytale love story. However, a majority of the ride feels bare, with limited scenery and a lack of mature landscaping creating an experience that feels mostly empty. The attraction has solid bones, but additional foliage or even some props would go a long way toward bringing more life to it.

If there’s one criticism that affects nearly every part of the park, it’s the heat.

To Universal’s credit, the park isn’t without shade. Guests will find shade structures, indoor spaces, and tower misters that provide relief from the Texas sun.

The problem is that there’s simply not enough of it.

Exacerbating the issue is that much of the landscaping is still young. While trees have been planted throughout the resort, most haven’t yet matured enough to offer substantial shade, leaving large portions of the park exposed during the hottest parts of the day. Fortunately, this is the type of issue that time can help solve. As the landscaping matures, the resort should become both more comfortable and more visually appealing. It’s also worth noting that Universal has historically been receptive to guest feedback. The company has shown a willingness to adjust and refine experiences over time. That doesn’t guarantee every perceived issue will be addressed, nor should it excuse shortcomings that guests experience today. However, it does give me confidence that Universal is paying attention to the conversation surrounding the resort and will continue looking for ways to improve the experience where it makes sense. Every new theme park faces growing pains, and many of the criticisms surrounding Universal Kids Resort feel more like opportunities for improvement than fundamental flaws. For now, Universal’s challenge is simple: turn a good regional park into a great one. The foundation is already solid; now it’s just about fine-tuning the details.

What Actually Matters

Throughout our visit, despite all the talk about theming and landscaping, one thing stood out to me: my son was having the time of his life!

Despite some criticisms, he never seemed worried about whether a pathway was themed enough or if a section of the park needed more detail. He was too busy running around, climbing on playgrounds, meeting characters, and asking what was next.

As any parent of a three-year-old can probably relate to, Jurassic World Adventure Camp quickly became one of his favorite areas of the park. After all, when you’re three, dinosaurs rule the world. The land offers a great mix of exploration and play that encourages kids to burn energy, with rides that can entertain all “Adventurers,” from the simple spinning of Mr. DNA’s Double Helix Spin to the more exciting, and “grown-up”, Cretaceous Coaster.

While the park’s footprint is relatively small, Universal has packed a surprising amount into the available space. Between attractions, playgrounds, splash pads, character encounters, entertainment offerings, and dining locations, there’s rarely a sense that you’re running out of things to do.

The park’s playgrounds vary in size and theme, but they generally get the job done. Some are more elaborate than others, though all of them provide children with opportunities to climb and explore. More than once, we found our son just as excited to run through a playground as he was to ride an attraction.

The same can be said for the splash pads scattered throughout the park. They provide a welcome break from the Texas heat and offer children another outlet to burn energy between attractions. Universal also thoughtfully placed changing rooms adjacent to the splash pad areas, allowing families to quickly change into dry clothes afterward. It’s a small detail, but one that parents will appreciate, as it eliminates the need to spend the rest of the day walking around in wet clothes or make an unnecessary trip back to the hotel room for a quick change. Character meet & greets are also plentiful throughout the park and, perhaps more importantly, never felt rushed during our visit. Kids are given time to interact with their favorite characters, creating moments that often become just as memorable as the rides themselves. The entertainment options serve a similar function. In addition to giving guests a break to sit and relax, the shows provide younger visitors with another way to connect with the park’s characters and stories. Our favorite was Mama Luna’s Adopt a Kitty Day!, a charming puppet show that quickly became one of the highlights of our visit.

If there’s a standout land in the park, it’s Puss in Boots’ Del Mar – which feels like the most complete land in the park. It strikes a perfect balance of activities, food, and atmosphere, capturing what Universal Kids Resort aims to achieve.

Conversely, SpongeBob SquarePants: Bikini Bottom feels noticeably younger than most of the rest of the park. In many ways, it’s like the kids’ section of a children’s park, with several attractions clearly aimed at toddlers and younger kids.

And then there’s Bello Bay Cruise.

Of all the attractions, this ended up being my son’s favorite ride – and his first real “big kid” ride.

Despite its flaws, the raft ride strikes a nice balance between being exciting enough for children to feel adventurous while remaining approachable enough that parents can feel comfortable putting them on it – and yes, you do get pretty soaked. For my son, it was the perfect next step beyond the resort’s gentler attractions. And for the rest of the day, every time we passed through Minions vs. Minions: Bello Bay Club, he wanted to ride it again.

No matter where the bigger conversation about Universal Kids Resort goes, one thought always comes back to me… I can discuss the pros and cons of different design choices, and I understand many of the criticisms people are sharing. But at the same time, my son was having an incredible time. He was like a kid in a candy store, so excited and happy. Should I spend my energy debating opinions online, or simply enjoy seeing the park do exactly what it was made to do? The answer was right in front of me, with him smiling from ear to ear. The Universal Kids Resort Hotel

Much like the park itself, the Universal Kids Resort Hotel was designed with families and young children in mind.

The first thing guests will notice upon entering is just how colorful and energetic the hotel is. The lobby is bright, playful, and immediately establishes the tone for the rest of the hotel – full of rainbow colors and rounded shapes.

For our family of three, the accommodations worked quite well.

The biggest hit was undoubtedly the bunk bed, which is in every room that the hotel offers.

The moment we opened the door to our room, our son was ecstatic. Within seconds, he had climbed onto the top bunk, iPad in hand, and claimed it as his own.

Our standard queen room provided enough space for the three of us, offering a comfortable place to recharge after a long day in the park.

Families looking for additional space have several options. The Signature Queen Room offers a larger footprint and a different layout that may be better suited for families of four looking for extra room to spread out.

For larger groups, the Family Suite may be the most appealing option. The 486-square-foot room features a private king bedroom for parents, a bunk bed area for children, a queen pull-out sofa, an expanded living area, and a kid-friendly bathroom. Many Family Suites can also connect to neighboring queen rooms, providing additional sleeping capacity for larger families.

If there is a one weakness of the hotel, it’s the pool area.

While the pool itself is appropriately sized for the resort’s target audience, it feels like a missed opportunity not to include a water slide or splash pad. Given that the park often closes between 5:00 and 7:00 p.m., the hotel pool naturally becomes the primary destination for families looking to continue the fun after a day in the park.

As a result, additional water features would have gone a long way toward creating a more complete resort experience and giving children another outlet to burn off energy before bedtime.

Curiosity Cafe, the hotel’s restaurant, serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner while also “Proudly serving Starbucks”. We found the menu to strike a nice balance between offering approachable options for children and more substantial choices for adults. Even the pickiest eaters should have little trouble finding something appealing.

A highlight was the braised short rib, which became one of our top meals during the stay. An unexpected favorite was the Chicken Caesar Wrap. Though it seems simple at first, the inclusion of Fritos adds a distinctive crunch that enhances both texture and flavor. This small detail made it stand out among the more traditional options at the resort.

That same philosophy extends throughout the resort as a whole. Whether dining at the hotel or inside the park, Universal generally succeeds at offering menus that cater to children without completely sacrificing variety for adults.

One welcome surprise was the hotel’s bar, which stands out as the one area of the entire resort that is just for the parents (obviously). It provides adults with an opportunity to unwind after a long day in the park, whether with a cocktail, a beer, or just a respite from chasing after the kids all day.

Of course, one of the biggest advantages of staying on-site comes from the included hotel benefits.

Hotel guests receive Early Park Admission, allowing them access to select attractions before the park officially opens. Guests also have access to a dedicated entrance into Universal Kids Resort, helping streamline the start and end of each day.

Another underrated perk is Universal’s complimentary merchandise delivery service. Purchases made inside Universal Kids Resort can be delivered directly to the hotel, allowing families to continue enjoying the park without carrying bags for the remainder of the day.

The Food

One of the biggest surprises during our visit was the food.

When visiting a destination aimed primarily at young children, it’s easy to assume the dining options will consist mostly of chicken tenders, pizza, and little else. While Universal Kids Resort certainly offers plenty of kid-friendly staples, it also does a commendable job of providing unique menu items and themed offerings that appeal to adults as well.

In many ways, the food perfectly reflects the resort’s overall philosophy. The menus are approachable enough for even the pickiest eaters, but they rarely feel like they were designed exclusively for children.

One of our favorite meals came from Comidas y Leche, the Puss in Boots-themed restaurant. The menu features simple Mexican-inspired dishes with a whimsical storybook twist – including Universals take on a Crunchwrap.

Jurassic World Canteen was another standout. The restaurant embraces the playful side, offering kid favorites such as Dino Nuggies while also encouraging guests to literally play with their food. And then there’s the massive brownie dessert, a shareable treat that comfortably serves four people… or one, if you believe in yourself.

Trolls Eatz! continues the trend with a menu of pizzas, pastas, salads, and desserts. Our favorite item was Delta Dawn’s Wild West BBQ Pizza, which delivered a surprisingly satisfying combination of sweet and smoky flavors.

Meanwhile, Bello Bay Boutique and Bites offers their version inspired by the viral food cones that have become popular at Universal parks, the location serves a kid-friendly version featuring mac and cheese inside of a garlic sauce bread cone and served with a Minion tot.

And while visitors won’t find a Krabby Patty at the Krusty Krab, SpongeBob SquarePants: Bikini Bottom still delivers one of the resort’s most memorable desserts. The Triple Gooberberry Sunrise combines vanilla and chocolate ice cream, strawberry Dole Whip, chocolate fudge, crushed s’mores cookie crumbles, strawberry Pop-Tarts pieces, whipped topping, banana, and a cherry, all served in a collectible Goofy Goober sundae container that will likely prove popular with younger guests.

Another nice touch is that each dining location offers its own themed mocktail, giving children an opportunity to enjoy specialty beverages that feel just as fun and imaginative as the rest of the resort.

Across the board, Universal largely succeeds in making dining feel like an extension of the themed experience rather than simply a necessity between attractions. More importantly, it manages to do so without sacrificing the needs of either children or adults.

Final Thoughts

Universal Kids Resort isn’t perfect.

Most of these concerns feel fixable rather than fundamental. What’s harder to fix is a concept that doesn’t work.

After spending several days at the resort, I don’t think that’s the problem here.

There is a lot that Universal got right. The attractions are appropriate for the demographic. The entertainment is charming. The food consistently exceeded our expectations. The hotel was very accommodating. Most importantly, the entire resort understands its audience.

My son had fun.

And he wasn’t the only one.

Throughout our visit, I spoke with parents who shared similar experiences. I watched children run from attraction to attraction, climb through playgrounds, meet characters, and beg to ride their favorite attractions again. The reaction from families was often very different from the conversations taking place online.

While many people are focused on what Universal Kids Resort isn’t, I think it’s equally important to recognize what it is: a regional theme park designed specifically for young families.

Viewed through that lens, Universal has created something with the potential to be very successful. The fact that annual passes have already sold out suggests there is a real appetite for this type of experience.

One argument I’ve seen repeatedly is that “kids don’t care,” and to a certain extent, that’s true.

My son wasn’t evaluating the landscaping’s quality. He wasn’t critiquing sightlines. He was too busy having fun – but children aren’t the only people Universal Kids Resort needs to impress.

Parents are the ones planning the trips and deciding whether the experience is worth returning to. While kids may not care about every thematic detail, parents do.

The resort’s pricing generally feels reasonable for what it’s offering. With admission typically ranging between $55 and $80, depending on the day, it’s not an inexpensive outing, sitting toward the higher end of what many families may expect from a regional destination.

Universal Kids Resort is entering a market where many family entertainment options cost significantly less. As a result, guests naturally will have higher expectations, especially when the Universal name is attached to the experience.

The pricing structure is more favorable for multi-day visits. You can add a second day for about $20 to $40 more, depending on the time of year, allowing families to spread the experience across multiple days rather than trying to fit everything into a single visit.

Part of the challenge Universal Kids Resort faces is that many of its shortcomings are immediately noticeable, and because they’re so visible, they naturally become a major part of the conversation.

However, many of the things the resort does well are less obvious until you visit and experience it for yourself.

That doesn’t mean the criticisms are wrong – but it does mean they can sometimes overshadow the things the resort is succeeding at.

Because while kids may not notice every design choice adults debate online, a parent’s experience is often shaped by something entirely different: seeing their child happy.

Parents spend an incredible amount of time, money, and energy doing things for their children. Sometimes those are activities we love ourselves. Sometimes they aren’t. But there’s a unique joy in watching your child have a great time.

And that’s perhaps the most important thing visitors should understand going in, that Universal Kids Resort is unapologetically designed for children. Not teenagers. Not adults. Not theme park enthusiasts looking for the next groundbreaking attraction. It’s a resort built specifically for young families, and I think expectations should be set accordingly.

I could judge the resort from a theme park nerd perspective, but I was watching my son experience something designed for him, and he was enjoying every moment.