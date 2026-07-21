Evil Dead Burn haunted house announced for Halloween Horror Nights 2026 at Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood

Universal has officially announced that Evil Dead Burn will be featured as an all-new haunted house at both Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood at Halloween Horror Nights 2026.

First introduced in 1981, Evil Dead has evolved from an independent cult classic to one of today’s most terrifying horror properties. Blending extreme gore with dark humor, the franchise consistently centers on the Book of the Dead, an ancient text that unleashes supernatural parasitic demons who possess and twist their victims into Deadites.

Inspired by the franchise’s latest installment, Evil Dead Burn, the haunted houses will take guests on a terrifying firsthand journey through the film’s most frightening moments that begin at the Price family’s secluded vacation home in the woods. The nightmare grows more and more fierce as guests venture through the haunted house, encountering ferocious Deadites around every turn before succumbing to the evil forces themselves.

Halloween Horror Nights begins on select nights August 28 through November 1 at Universal Orlando, while Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood runs on select nights beginning September 3.

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