New Security Hubs open at Universal Studios Hollywood

Universal Studios Hollywood has officially opened its new security screening hubs, introducing a major change to how guests enter the resort.

The new system moves security checkpoints to the outer edges of the property, creating a secured perimeter around both Universal CityWalk and Universal Studios Hollywood. The result is what many guests will recognize as a “Universal Bubble” – once through security, guests can now move freely between CityWalk and the theme park without passing through additional screening checkpoints.

For guests arriving from the Frankenstein Parking structure, the Metro shuttle, or walking up the hill, the experience remains largely unchanged. These guests will continue to enter through the existing screening area, now known as the West Hub.

Guests parking in the Jurassic Parking structure, including valet guests, are now directed to the new Central Hub. Those parking on the first floor access the screening area via a new walkway, while guests on higher levels use new escalators to reach the first floor before entering security. After screening, guests enter CityWalk through the plaza between NBC Sports Grill & Brew and Mr. BBQ.

Meanwhile, guests parking in the Curious George and E.T. parking areas are directed through the East Hub, which exits near Margaritaville.

The biggest change is the removal of the barriers that previously separated CityWalk from Universal Studios Hollywood. Guests can now walk directly from CityWalk into the Universal globe plaza and toward the park entrance without undergoing an additional security screening.

The changes streamline the arrival process and make it easier for guests to move between CityWalk and the theme park throughout the day, whether dining, shopping, or returning to the park after a break.

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