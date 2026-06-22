REVIEW: Mega Movie Summer 2026 at Universal Studios Hollywood

Universal Studios Hollywood is once again celebrating the summer season with the return of Mega Movie Summer, bringing new entertainment, character encounters, specialty food offerings, and nighttime experiences to the park.

While this year’s event serves largely as a companion to the upcoming opening of Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift, Mega Movie Summer still provides guests with several new experiences that help add energy and entertainment throughout the day.

Minion Dance Party

One of the standout additions this year is the new Minion Dance Party, a four-and-a-half-minute street show taking place along Pets Place.

The show introduces two new Minions, Harry and James, who make their Universal Studios Hollywood debut ahead of the upcoming Minions & Monsters film. The pair crash a movie production being filmed by a group of dancers dressed in Minion-inspired costumes. The performers make their way down Pets Place before stopping in front of the MacGuff Cinema, where the production quickly descends into the type of chaos only Minions can create.

What makes the show work particularly well is its location. Pets Place is one of the narrowest streets inside Universal Studios Hollywood, creating an intimate environment where guests are only a few feet from the action. The smaller setting makes the performance feel more energetic and alive than it otherwise might.

We found ourselves watching the show multiple times during opening day, and it left us hoping Universal expands on the concept in the future. Character-driven street entertainment is relatively rare at Universal Studios Hollywood, and the Minion Dance Party demonstrates that there is an appetite for more of it.

Adding to the charm is the fact that showtimes weren’t prominently advertised on opening day, giving the performance the feeling of a spontaneous flash-mob production rather than a scheduled stage show.

Street Racers Dance Show

Located inside Universal Plaza, the Street Racer Dance Show serves as Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift’s entertainment offering during Mega Movie Summer.

Like the Minion Dance Party, the show runs approximately four and a half minutes and features a talented cast of dancers performing to high-energy music inspired by the Fast & Furious franchise.

However, the larger setting inside Universal Plaza works somewhat against the performance. While the dancers themselves are excellent, the space can feel a little empty due to the lack of additional scenic elements or crowd density surrounding the show.

Universal has constructed a Fast & Furious-themed stage within the plaza, but it is currently reserved for the nightly DJ performances rather than the dance show itself. As a result, the dancers perform in an open area that can sometimes feel disconnected from the larger environment.

That said, this may naturally improve once Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift opens. The attraction’s entrance and extended queue are expected to help generate more foot traffic through the plaza, creating a larger built-in audience and helping energize the surrounding atmosphere.

First Look at The Odyssey

One of the great things about Universal Studios Hollywood is its direct connection to a working movie studio, and Mega Movie Summer takes full advantage of that relationship.

Guests riding the Studio Tour can now see one of the massive ships used in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film The Odyssey, which filmed portions of the production at Falls Lake on the historic Universal backlot.

Now positioned alongside Falls Lake, the vessel offers guests a rare opportunity to view a major movie prop from just a short distance away as the tram passes.

The sheer scale of the ship is impressive, and the level of craftsmanship and detail is immediately apparent. Universal has displayed notable props throughout the years, but this ranks among the most impressive recent additions to the Studio Tour experience.

For movie fans, it serves as another reminder that Universal Studios Hollywood remains one of the few theme parks where guests can still see active connections to modern filmmaking.

Food and Beverage

No seasonal event is complete without specialty food offerings, and Mega Movie Summer continues Universal’s recent trend of expanding and improving its culinary lineup.

Under the leadership of Vice President of Culinary and Executive Chef Julia Thrash, Universal Studios Hollywood has consistently elevated its food offerings during seasonal events, and this summer is no exception.

One of the featured locations is Fast & Furious Drift & Dine, a temporary overlay of Hollywood & Dine that serves several event-exclusive menu items.

During our opening-day visit, we sampled the Tuna, No Crust Meal, which features a tuna sandwich served on lightly toasted white bread alongside BBQ-seasoned fries.

The dish is, of course, a nod to Brian O’Conner’s famous order from the original The Fast and the Furious. For years, “Tuna, No Crust” has been one of those sarcastic fan requests that gets brought up anytime Universal announces new Fast & Furious food. Somehow, Universal listened. Not only is Tuna, No Crust a real menu item, but it’s also actually pretty good. Brian O’Conner would be proud.

It’s a refreshing option compared to many traditional theme park offerings. The sandwich is light without feeling unsatisfying, and perhaps most importantly, it avoids the overly fishy flavor that can sometimes accompany tuna sandwiches. It’s a solid choice for guests looking for something a little less heavy during a long park day.

While we didn’t have the opportunity to try it during opening day, we’d also be remiss if we didn’t mention the Orange Overdrive Cake.

Having sampled it on a previous visit, it remains one of our favorite desserts currently available inside the park. The orange zest-infused cake is filled with vanilla mousse, creating a flavor profile reminiscent of an orange creamsicle. It’s easily one of the standout sweet treats available during Mega Movie Summer.

Universal also introduced several new menu items at Minion Cafe tied to Minions & Monsters. While we didn’t have the chance to try them during opening day, the additions help further integrate the film into the park’s summer celebration.

Additional Experiences

Mega Movie Summer also brings back a couple of fan-favorite offerings, including the return of the Wicked Meet and Greet and Jaws.

Fans of Wicked can meet Glinda and Elphaba near the DreamWorks Theatre this year, offering guests an opportunity to come face-to-face with the stars of the hit films.

Meanwhile, Jaws once again has a presence with themed food and beverage offerings available at Mel’s Diner.

Each evening, a DJ takes over Universal Plaza, turning the area into a dance party featuring a rotating lineup of Universal characters.

During our visit, guests could dance alongside Scooby-Doo, Daphne, Fred, Dracula, Frankenstein’s Monster, the Bride of Frankenstein, and King Julien.

The result is one of the most unexpectedly fun experiences of the event.

The atmosphere is relaxed, energetic, and highly interactive, with characters spending considerable time engaging directly with guests rather than simply posing for photos. It’s worth taking a break from attractions to spend some time enjoying the party atmosphere.

Hogwarts Always

Returning for its second summer season, Hogwarts Always once again illuminates Hogwarts Castle in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

The nighttime projection show combines memorable moments and music from the Harry Potter films into a visually impressive presentation projected across the iconic castle.

We’re admittedly suckers for nighttime spectaculars, and it’s always welcome to see Universal Studios Hollywood continue offering evening entertainment that encourages guests to remain in the park after sunset.

At first glance, Mega Movie Summer may feel somewhat light on major offerings compared to some previous seasonal events – but much of that is by design.

The event functions primarily as a supporting experience for Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift, which is set to become the park’s newest headline attraction once it opens this Summer. The entertainment, food, character interactions, and seasonal additions help create a broader summer celebration while guests await the coaster’s debut.

Once Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift officially opens, Mega Movie Summer’s supporting offerings will likely feel even stronger, creating a more complete package and providing the additional entertainment that Universal Studios Hollywood has increasingly needed.

For now, Mega Movie Summer offers guests several worthwhile reasons to slow down, explore, and enjoy a different side of the park during the busy summer season.

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