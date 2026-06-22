Lug Shares Design Details Behind Epic Universe Anniversary Collection

As part of Universal Epic Universe’s first anniversary celebration, guests can find a new collection of Lug bags inspired by one of the lands, Celestial Park.

The collection includes the Epic Skeeter Mini Bag, a limited-edition design created to commemorate Epic Universe’s one-year anniversary, alongside a Captain Cacao Skeeter Mini Bag and matching Coin Pouch.

The compact bag is designed to carry park essentials while remaining lightweight enough for all-day use, with quick-access storage for items such as phones, tickets, and wallets. The bag’s size and features have made it a popular choice among theme park fans looking for an alternative to larger backpacks.

For designer Olivia Strohm, the opportunity to create a product inspired by Epic Universe’s environments and storytelling was a highlight of the project.

“I loved it so much just because I had seen the park even before I started designing this, so I knew the elements that I wanted to put inside and I knew the color palette was just going to pop no matter what,” said Strohm.

According to Strohm, the Epic Universe anniversary bag was designed to capture several of Celestial Park’s central themes and icons.

“When designing the Epic Universe Celestial Park Skeeter, it was incredibly important to capture the story of day and night – a core theme woven throughout the park,” Strohm explained. The designer noted that the bag’s darker exterior is paired with a bright gold interior liner to symbolize the balance between darkness and light found throughout Celestial Park.

Additional design details pay tribute to some of Celestial Park’s most recognizable figures and iconography. In addition to a Chronos detail on the back of the bag, the interior artwork references Luna and Apollo, whose statues stand at opposite ends of the park.

The Captain Cacao collection received a similarly detailed approach. Captain Cacao serves as the chocolate bear navigator of the Marshmallow Airship Joei de Ganache, a fantastical moonship powered by floating star-shaped marshmallows, traveling alongside Maya of the Skies in search of magical treats throughout the universe. As guardian of Moonship Chocolates & Celestial Sweets, the character has become one of several original figures introduced as part of Celestial Park’s backstory.

While developing the Captain Cacao Skeeter Mini Bag and Coin Pouch, Strohm said the team explored the character’s story to help shape the final design.

“When researching Captain Cacao for the Skeeter and pouch design, it was important to fully explore his backstory,” Strohm said. Inspiration was drawn from the character’s cosmic travels, resulting in jewel-toned colors, gold-thread quilting, and an interior liner inspired by the worlds Captain Cacao visits throughout his adventures.

The Skeeter Mini Bag can be worn as either a crossbody bag or belt bag and includes hidden pockets, RFID shielding, and a retractable key leash. The anniversary version also features an official Epic Universe enamel badge and custom celestial detailing. The matching Captain Cacao Coin Pouch includes RFID protection and a detachable key ring for carrying smaller essentials.

For Lug, the collaboration represents another step in the company’s growing portfolio of themed entertainment partnerships.

“It’s been so exciting because as we’ve been kind of expanding our portfolio of different brands and different IP that we’re working with and bringing them and incorporating them into our Lug Life, our Lug family,” said Lug co-founder Ami Richter.

Strohm said one of the most rewarding parts of the process comes after the products finally reach guests.

“You do work so long on these bags, it’s months and months ahead of time, and you’re seeing it flat or on a CAD for the most part. Then you see it in the whole environment and you see the guests walking up and touching it. They go, ‘I like this element or I like this embroidery,'” Strohm said.

Both skeeter bags are currently available as part of Epic Universe’s first-anniversary merchandise offerings and can be found at Epic Universe stores.

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts. Want to join the conversation? Head over to our Forums where fans are discussing the latest Universal news, rumors, and park updates. Join the Discussion!



Planning a Universal trip? Get a free, no-obligation quote from our trusted travel partner, MEI Travel. Their team can help with hotels, tickets, and planning at no extra cost to you.