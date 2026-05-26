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    Tuesday, May 26
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    Islands of Adventure

    Universal Orlando Removing Express Access from Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure

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    Universal Orlando has announced that Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure at Islands of Adventure will no longer offer Universal Express beginning July 1, 2026.

    According to Universal, the change is being implemented “to improve the flow of the experience for all of our Guests.”

    The popular attraction has continued to see consistently high demand and extended wait times since opening in 2019. Universal Express access was added to the attraction last May, which increased standby times.

    Guest reaction to the announcement has been mixed online, with some applauding the move as a way to help reduce standby waits, while others expressed disappointment over losing Express access to one of the resort’s most in-demand attractions.

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    Brian may be reached at brian.g@insideuniversal.net - Editor-in-Chief

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