Universal Orlando Removing Express Access from Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure

Universal Orlando has announced that Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure at Islands of Adventure will no longer offer Universal Express beginning July 1, 2026.

According to Universal, the change is being implemented “to improve the flow of the experience for all of our Guests.”

Hello Steven. We are implementing an operational update to Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure. Effective July 1, 2026, the attraction will no longer be included in the Universal Express program, allowing us to improve the flow of the experience for all of our Guests. — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) May 26, 2026

The popular attraction has continued to see consistently high demand and extended wait times since opening in 2019. Universal Express access was added to the attraction last May, which increased standby times.