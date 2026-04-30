Universal Orlando Announces Limited-Time Summer 2026 Experiences featuring Jaws, Minions, & More

Universal Orlando has announced a lineup of limited-time summer experiences inspired by blockbuster films, running from May 23 through August 10, 2026. The seasonal offerings will bring a range of cinematic elements into the parks, including character encounters, themed photo opportunities, interactive activations, exclusive merchandise, and new food and beverage options.

In addition, fan-favorite seasonal experiences will return this summer on select nights, including the Universal Mega Movie Parade and Hogwarts Always.

Here is an overview of all the new excitement that awaits guests across Universal Orlando this summer:

Spielberg Summer Blockbusters featuring “Disclosure Day” Limited-Time Exhibit (Universal Studios Florida): Guests can explore a collection of props and behind-the-scenes stories commemorating some of the most iconic movies from legendary filmmaker, Steven Spielberg, including the upcoming Universal Pictures release, “Disclosure Day,” in theaters .

Guests can explore a collection of props and behind-the-scenes stories commemorating some of the most iconic movies from legendary filmmaker, Steven Spielberg, including the upcoming Universal Pictures release, “Disclosure Day,” in theaters . New “Jaws”-Inspired Experiences (Universal Studios Florida): Guests can celebrate their fandom for Universal Pictures’ blockbuster classic “Jaws” with interactive experiences that include a series of photo ops highlighting iconic elements and settings from the film along with specialty “bites” and drinks. Guests can also shop a new parks-exclusive merchandise collection that includes limited release apparel, accessories and more.

Illumination’s “Minions & Monsters” Experiences (Universal Studios Florida): Fans can get a glimpse of the highly-anticipated film, Illumination’s “Minions & Monsters,” with interactive photo ops featuring two new Minions that will be introduced in the film, Henry and James, special menu items at the Minion Cafe inspired by the film and its characters, including Irene’s Creamsicle Cheesecake Fold Over and Monster Marshmallow Lemonade, and parks-exclusive merchandise such as Minions & Monsters blind box collectible figures and a shoulder pal of Goomi, one of the adorable new characters from the film.

Summer Movie Series (Universal CityWalk): On select dates from through , guests can go back in time and revisit some of their favorite films with screenings of beloved movies at Universal Cinemark in CityWalk, including “Back to the Future,” “Jaws,” “E.T. – The Extra-Terrestrial” and more (movie ticket required).