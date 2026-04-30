Universal Orlando Announces Limited-Time Summer 2026 Experiences featuring Jaws, Minions, & More

Universal Orlando has announced a lineup of limited-time summer experiences inspired by blockbuster films, running from May 23 through August 10, 2026. The seasonal offerings will bring a range of cinematic elements into the parks, including character encounters, themed photo opportunities, interactive activations, exclusive merchandise, and new food and beverage options.
In addition, fan-favorite seasonal experiences will return this summer on select nights, including the Universal Mega Movie Parade and Hogwarts Always.
Here is an overview of all the new excitement that awaits guests across Universal Orlando this summer:
- Spielberg Summer Blockbusters featuring “Disclosure Day” Limited-Time Exhibit (Universal Studios Florida): Guests can explore a collection of props and behind-the-scenes stories commemorating some of the most iconic movies from legendary filmmaker, Steven Spielberg, including the upcoming Universal Pictures release, “Disclosure Day,” in theaters June 12.
- New “Jaws”-Inspired Experiences (Universal Studios Florida): Guests can celebrate their fandom for Universal Pictures’ blockbuster classic “Jaws” with interactive experiences that include a series of photo ops highlighting iconic elements and settings from the film along with specialty “bites” and drinks. Guests can also shop a new parks-exclusive merchandise collection that includes limited release apparel, accessories and more.
- Illumination’s “Minions & Monsters” Experiences (Universal Studios Florida): Fans can get a glimpse of the highly-anticipated film, Illumination’s “Minions & Monsters,” with interactive photo ops featuring two new Minions that will be introduced in the film, Henry and James, special menu items at the Minion Cafe inspired by the film and its characters, including Irene’s Creamsicle Cheesecake Fold Over and Monster Marshmallow Lemonade, and parks-exclusive merchandise such as Minions & Monsters blind box collectible figures and a shoulder pal of Goomi, one of the adorable new characters from the film.
- Summer Movie Series (Universal CityWalk): On select dates from June 20 through August 26, guests can go back in time and revisit some of their favorite films with screenings of beloved movies at Universal Cinemark in CityWalk, including “Back to the Future,” “Jaws,” “E.T. – The Extra-Terrestrial” and more (movie ticket required).
At Universal Studios Florida, the Universal Mega Movie Parade will once again bring iconic films like Jaws, Ghostbusters, Jurassic World, and Illumination’s Minions to life with more than a dozen floats. To end the night, guests can enjoy CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular, a nighttime lagoon show that immerses guests in a cinematic journey through memorable moments and soundtracks from blockbuster films. Over at Islands of Adventure, Hogwarts Always will return to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade beginning May 30, featuring a projection show on Hogwarts Castle that highlights key moments from a school year at Hogwarts.
There’s even more summer fun over at Universal Orlando’s hotels, as hotel guests can enjoy larger-than-life sand sculptures across all 11 hotels inspired by popular characters and stories, as well as summer-inspired themed beverages available for purchase. Plus, hotel guests can access exclusive character meet-and-greets this summer in Universal Studios Florida every Saturday and Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
At CityWalk, guests can watch the highly anticipated World Cup soccer games from June 11 through July 19 at NBC Sports Grill & Brew, which will also feature specialty food and beverage offerings, live entertainment, and more.
The Red Coconut Club will feature Re(d)tro Nights on select nights from May 8 through July 18; an 80s and 90s inspired overlay with arcade games, photo opportunities, and a DJ spinning throwback hits.
Guests can also enjoy the Summer Music Series at CityWalk, featuring live band performances every Saturday night from June 20 through August 15. The series will showcase a variety of themed genre experiences throughout CityWalk, including Broadway, Legends of Rock, EDM, and more.
Guests can celebrate Independence Day across Universal Orlando with a July 4th celebration spanning the entire destination, featuring character meet-and-greets, live DJs and entertainment, and special pyrotechnics. More details will be shared closer to the holiday weekend.
Guests can take advantage of the following special deals and offers to plan their summer vacation to Universal Orlando:
- Florida residents can maximize their visit with the Buy a Day, Get a 2nd Day Free on a 1‑Day Park‑to‑Park Ticket offer, which includes two days of access to Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure for the price a one-day ticket. Plus, Florida residents can enjoy exclusive savings of up to 25% on stays at participating Universal Orlando Resort hotels.
- U.S., Canadian, and Latin American residents can also enjoy a special deal that gives them free days at the parks with the Buy a 3-Day Base or Park-to-Park Ticket, Get 2 Days Free Ticket offer – which grants five days of access to Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure and Universal Epic Universe for the price of a 3-day ticket.
Plus, Universal Orlando Annual and Seasonal Passholders can save up to 30% at participating Universal Orlando hotels this summer and enjoy exclusive in-park perks like a dedicated viewing area for the Universal Mega Movie Parade, exclusive food and beverage items, and more.
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