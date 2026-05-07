Fat One’s Hot Dogs & Italian Ice replacing Hot Dog Hall of Fame at CityWalk Orlando

Universal Orlando has announced Fat One’s Hot Dogs & Italian Ice is coming to CityWalk Orlando, replacing Hot Dog Hall of Fame later this year.

Founded by *NSYNC member Joey Fatone and his manager Joe Mulvihill, Fat One’s Hot Dogs & Italian Ice will “feature a menu of creative, flavor-packed hot dogs, Italian ices, and more” for guests visiting the entertainment district.

The new venue will take over the current Hot Dog Hall of Fame location, which is scheduled to close in July to make way for the replacement concept.

Hot Dog Hall of Fame originally opened in 2014 as part of the major reimagining and expansion of CityWalk

CityWalk once again appears to be entering another period of evolution, with several recent changes and updates taking place across the district as Universal continues refreshing its entertainment and dining lineup, including the recently-announced Five Guys and Luke Combs’ Category 10.

Additional details about Fat One’s Hot Dogs & Italian Ice, including an opening timeframe and full menu offerings, are expected to be announced at a later date.

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