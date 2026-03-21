Universal Orlando announces Jack the Clown and Dr. Oddfellow Return for Halloween Horror Nights 35

Jack the Clown is back! (and so is Dr. Oddfellow).

During a panel at MegaCon Orlando, Universal Orlando officially confirmed the return of the two icons for this year’s Halloween Horror Nights 35, bringing the “Infernal Carnival of Nightmares” to life.

The announcement also revealed the first original haunted house: Jack & Oddfellow: Chaos and Control.

In the new haunted house, the long‑standing conflict between Jack and Oddfellow comes to life for the first time as guests journey into the unsettling origins of the two adversaries’ undying rivalry. As chaos and control collide, the two Icons battle for dominance until they ultimately discover that the only way to obtain the power they seek is not to fight each other – but to join forces instead.

A new Halloween Horror Nights 2026 merchandise collection featuring Jack the Clown and Dr. Oddfellow is also on sale now. Guests can pick up the merch at the 5 & Dime at Universal Studios Florida, the new All Hallows Boutique: Lost Emporium at Islands of Adventure or online at shopUniversal.com .

The return of Jack the Clown marks a major moment for longtime fans, as the character remains one of the most recognizable figures in event history. Meanwhile, Dr. Oddfellow has become a popular character after his turn as Icon after Halloween Horror Nights 32 in 2023.

For those less familiar with Halloween Horror Nights lore, Jack the Clown first emerged in 2000 to host Halloween Horror Nights X. He is a homicidal clown who quickly became synonymous with HHN, thanks to his chaotic personality, dark humor, and recurring appearances across multiple years, especially on commemorative anniversaries. Dr. Oddfellow was largely a secondary character, playing a role in Jack the Clown’s backstory until 2023, when he was brought into the spotlight as the icon of Halloween Horror Nights 32. He is portrayed as a sinister ringmaster who manipulates events from behind the scenes.

Halloween Horror Nights 35 will take place at Universal Studios Florida, running select nights from August 28 through November 1, 2026.

Additional details about this year’s haunted houses, scare zones, and entertainment are expected to be announced in the coming months.