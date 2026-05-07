Universal Orlando Closing Thunder Falls Terrace in Jurassic Park for New Signature Restaurant

Thunder Falls Terrace at Islands of Adventure will permanently close this summer as Universal prepares to transform the location into an all-new dining concept.

According to Universal, the reimagined venue will become the new signature full-service restaurant for Islands of Adventure, with the rethemed dining location scheduled to debut in 2027.

Located within Jurassic Park, Thunder Falls Terrace has long served one of the area’s quick-service dining locations, known for its rotisserie chicken, ribs, and outdoor seating overlooking Jurassic Park River Adventure.

The closure comes amid refurbishment work taking place throughout the Jurassic Park area. Jurassic Park River Adventure is currently closed for a major refurbishment, while work has also been ongoing at Jurassic Outfitters nearby.

While not officially stated by Universal, the timing suggests the new restaurant could open around the same time that Mythos Restaurant closes in 2027, as redevelopment of The Lost Continent moves forward. The addition of a new signature full-service restaurant in Jurassic Park would help fill the gap left by Mythos’ closure.

Additional details regarding the new restaurant, including concept, menu offerings, and an official opening timeframe, are expected to be announced at a later date.

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