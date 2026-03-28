Universal Studios Hollywood introduces new Dining Pass

Universal Studios Hollywood has introduced a new Dining Pass, offering guests a new way to plan and enjoy multiple food and beverage options throughout the park.

The Dining Pass allows visitors to purchase a set number of meals and snacks at a fixed price of $64.75 per person ($59 plus tax).

Guests can redeem the pass at designated participating venues throughout the park. The offering includes two (2) eligible entrée items and four (4) eligible sides, snacks, desserts, or beverages. Eligible menu items will be marked with a Universal Studios Dining Pass logo on menu boards at participating locations.

The pass excludes menu items priced at $25 or higher, alcoholic beverages, Starbucks locations, Coca-Cola Freestyle products, retail stores, merchandise, souvenir items, collectibles, special events and promotions, candy items, and purchases at Universal CityWalk Hollywood.

Any unused food or beverage entitlements not redeemed on the selected date will expire and be forfeited.

The Dining Pass is valid only during standard park operating hours and cannot be used for separately ticketed events, including Halloween Horror Nights or Universal Fan Fest Nights.