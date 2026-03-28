Donkey Kong Mine-Cart Madness one-day closure set for May 2026 at Epic Universe

Universal Orlando has scheduled Donkey Kong Mine-Cart Madness at Epic Universe for a brief one-day closure in May 2026.

The attraction will be closed on May 3, 2026, with plans to reopen on May 4.

Please keep in mind that these dates can change. Such closures may be related to general maintenance, inspections, or operational adjustments.

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow along on our forums & discussion boards.

Looking to book that EPIC Universal vacation? We recommend using our friends at MEI-Travel to help plan your next trip to Universal Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood.