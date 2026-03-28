Yoshi Adventure refurbishment set for April 2026 at Epic Universe

Universal Orlando has scheduled Yoshi Adventure at Epic Universe for a brief refurbishment in April 2026.

The attraction will be closed for refurbishment from April 21, 2026, through April 23, 2026. It was originally set to close in February, but was rescheduled after Stardust Racers impromptu closure.

Please keep in mind that these dates can change. Such closures may be related to general maintenance or operational adjustments.

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