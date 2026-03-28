Men in Black: Alien Attack refurbishment set for June 2026 at Universal Studios Florida

Universal Orlando has scheduled Men in Black: Alien Attack at Universal Studios Florida for refurbishment in June 2026.

The attraction will be closed for refurbishment from June 1, 2026, through June 16, 2026.

Please keep in mind that these dates can change. Such closures may be related to general maintenance or operational adjustments.

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow along on our forums & discussion boards.

Looking to book that EPIC Universal vacation? We recommend using our friends at MEI-Travel to help plan your next trip to Universal Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood.