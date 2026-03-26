Tickets now on sale for Halloween Horror Nights 35 at Universal Orlando

Universal Orlando has released single-night tickets and additional event add-ons for Halloween Horror Nights 35.

Halloween Horror Nights 35 will take place at Universal Studios Florida, running select nights from August 28 through November 1, 2026.

Single-night tickets range from $88 to $130, depending on the date, while Express Passes start at $170 and can reach up to $280 on peak nights.

Multi-night tickets, such as the Frequent Fear Pass, are not currently available; however, we expect them to be on sale later this year.

Guests can also book the RIP Tour, starting at $400, or the behind-the-scenes Unmasking the Horror Tours, starting at $99 for the 3-house tour, which starts August 21, and $199 for the 6-house tour, which begins on August 28. Lunch is included with the 6-house tour.

New this year, Premium Scream Night expands to two nights, offering an exclusive experience priced at $399 per person. Valid on August 27 or October 19, the limited-capacity event includes shorter wait times and All-You-Care-to-Enjoy select food and beverage options.

Also new, the $70 Scream Early ticket now includes access to three haunted houses starting at 2 PM, plus daytime admission to Universal Studios Florida before the event starts. Separate Halloween Horror Nights 35 admission is required.

Earlier this week, Universal Orlando announced the return of Jack the Clown and Dr. Oddfellow as this year’s icons, along with the first of 10 haunted houses, Jack & Oddfellow: Chaos and Control.

More information about this year’s event will be available soon.

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow along on our forums & discussion boards.

Looking to book that HORROR-filled Universal vacation? We recommend using our friends at MEI-Travel to help plan your next trip to Universal Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood.