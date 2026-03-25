Loews Hotels Introduces “Alchemy by Loews” Cocktail Program at Universal Orlando

Loews Hotels has introduced “Alchemy by Loews,” a new cocktail beverage program launching across four of Universal Orlando’s on-site resorts, showcasing unique and multi-dimensional cocktails and nonalcoholic drinks.

The program is now available at Universal Helios Grand Hotel, Royal Pacific Resort, Portofino Bay Hotel, and Sapphire Falls Resort.

Inspired by botanical apothecaries, Alchemy by Loews focuses on crafting drinks with layered flavors, seasonal ingredients, and sensory elements designed to enhance aroma, presentation, and the overall guest experience.

The program also includes “Free Spirited” (non-alcoholic) options.

Each participating resort features a menu of signature drinks tied to its theme and setting.

Clash of the Titans

Available at Bar Helios at Universal Helios Grand Hotel, a Loews hotel

Feta Honey (equal parts honey and feta water) and a feta garnish give this Tanqueray-forward cocktail a unique flavor and presentation. Lemon, St. Germain & egg whites round out the drink’s savory and sweet flavors.

Golden Dawn

Available at Orchid Court Lounge and Sushi Bar at Loews Royal Pacific Resort

A vibrant blend of pineapple rum, mango, and almond orgeat, elevated by its garnish: a yuzu gummy dipped in togarashi. A tropical hit with a spicy‑sweet twist.

The Italian 75

Available at Trattoria del Porto at Loews Portofino Bay Hotel

An elevated classic, with Portofino Dry Gin, Crème de Violette, and a finishing mist of Essentia Dolce Vita. Topped with crisp prosecco and a fresh lemon twist, it’s a sparkling tribute to effortless Italian elegance.

The Dino

Available at The Thirsty Fish at Loews Portofino Bay Hotel

A slow‑crafted standout, built on Michter’s Rye, Carpano Antica, and a Campari washed for days in Italian espresso and cinnamon, then aged three months in a whiskey barrel for unmatched depth.

The Key Lime Crush

Available at Mama Della’s Ristorante at Loews Portofino Bay Hotel

Capturing the essence of dessert-in-a-glass with its house‑made key lime–vanilla cordial, topped simply with soda water for a bright, refreshing sip that is playful and nostalgic.

Sazerac

Available at Strong Water Tavern at Loews Sapphire Falls Resort

Sazerac blends Letter of Marque Strong Water Rum with rich demerara and bold Peychaud’s bitters, creating a deeper take on the classic. Finished with an absinthe mist and a bright lemon peel, it’s a timeless cocktail reimagined.

According to Loews Hotels & Co., the program emphasizes craftsmanship and personalization, with attention to details such as temperature, texture, and glassware.

“Alchemy by Loews is about elevating the everyday ritual of enjoying a beverage into something memorable,” said Grant Hewitt, Vice President of Beverage for Loews Hotels & Co. “Every detail, from aroma and temperature to glassware and texture, is considered with intention. The result is an experience that feels personal, artisanal, and deeply rooted in hospitality.”

The launch reflects broader industry trends toward experiential dining and beverage offerings, as well as increased interest in nonalcoholic options.

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