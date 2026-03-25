Stardust Racers Reopens Ahead of Schedule at Epic Universe

After several weeks of shifting timelines, Stardust Racers at Universal Epic Universe has officially reopened.

The dual-track launch coaster had most recently been listed as closed through April 5, 2026, marking the third adjustment to its temporary refurbishment schedule. Originally, the attraction was only expected to be down from February 19 through February 22, but Universal Orlando extended the closure multiple times in the weeks that followed.

Universal Orlando Resort has since clarified that the closure was tied to the coaster’s first annual inspection, along with “additional capacity and throughput enhancements” being implemented during the downtime.

With the attraction now reopened ahead of schedule, guests visiting Epic Universe once again have access to one of the park’s headlining attractions.

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