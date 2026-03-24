Universal Studios Hollywood Shares More Details on Scooby-Doo Meets Universal Monsters Experience at Fan Fest Nights 2026

Universal Studios Hollywood has shared new details on Scooby-Doo Meets the Universal Monsters: Mystery on the Backlot, an original interactive experience coming to its backlot during Universal Fan Fest Nights 2026.

Scooby-Doo Meets the Universal Monsters: Mystery on the Backlot will transport guests onto the world-famous Studio Tour, where they’ll step into the role of “extras” in a fictional monster movie. The experience blends live actors, themed environments, and a guided mystery that unfolds across several iconic backlot locations.

According to Universal, the story centers on a production gone wrong. A mysterious figure known as the Phantom Director takes over the set, unleashing the classic Universal Monsters, including Frankenstein’s Monster, Dracula, the Bride of Frankenstein, and the Wolf Man – and bringing filming to a halt.

Guests will then work alongside Scooby-Doo and the Mystery Inc. gang – Fred, Daphne, Velma, and Shaggy – to piece together clues and uncover the Phantom Director’s identity. Participants will be given a “Mystery Manual” to help guide them through the investigation as they explore areas of the backlot such as Little Europe and the Court of Miracles, both of which have ties to classic Universal horror films like Frankenstein (1931) and The Wolf Man (1941).

The experience will also include character meet & greet opportunities and themed photo locations featuring Mystery Inc., the Universal Monsters, and the Mystery Machine.

Universal Fan Fest Nights is an after-hours, separately ticketed event celebrating fan-favorite worlds through immersive experiences, live entertainment, character interactions, cosplay, photo opportunities, and themed food, beverages, and merchandise.

The event will run for a limited 12 nights at Universal Studios Hollywood on April 23-25; May 1-3, 7-9, and 14-16, 2026. Tickets are currently available for purchase.