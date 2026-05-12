Horror Make-Up Show Closes at Universal Studios Florida for Reimagining

After years of laughs, the curtain has officially fallen on this version of the Horror Make-Up Show at Universal Studios Florida.
The long-running live show, which blended comedy with a behind-the-scenes look at horror movie make-up and effects, played its final performance to a packed audience filled with longtime fans, former crew, and emotional guests eager to experience the attraction one last time.
The show is closing for a “reimagining”, which is expected to last until Winter 2026.
Originally debuting with Universal Studios Florida in 1990, the Horror Make-Up Show became one of the resort’s most enduring attractions thanks to its blend of horror movie knowledge, audience participation, and comedy.
While the Horror Make-Up Show underwent multiple revisions throughout its history, the version that closed ultimately became the attraction’s longest-running incarnation, lasting for over 20+ years. It remained largely intact despite receiving occasional updates along the way, including changes to promoted films like Hellboy and, most recently, 2017’s The Mummy, as well as refreshed references and adjustments to certain jokes and script segments to keep the material current for new audiences.
For many longtime guests, especially locals and Annual Passholders, the Horror Make-Up Show was “comfort food”; it was familiar, dependable, and endlessly rewatchable, even for those who had seen it dozens of times over the years.
For Halloween fans, the attraction often served as a small offseason fix between runs of Halloween Horror Nights, offering a year-round taste of horror culture inside the park. And for horror movie lovers in general, the show stood as a celebration of the practical effects, makeup artistry, and theatrical charm that helped define classic horror filmmaking.
Wristbands were being distributed for the final performance and were gone by early afternoon. Throughout the day, fans paid tribute to the attraction in their own ways, with many returning for repeat viewings, while others made it a mission to experience every performance throughout the show’s final day.
Surprisingly, the final performance stayed more on-script than many expected. While there were a handful of extended applause breaks, emotional pauses, and fan acknowledgements sprinkled throughout the show, the performers largely delivered the classic experience guests have known for years rather than turning the finale into a completely improvised farewell event.
One particularly memorable moment came during the show’s volunteer segment, when the final guest brought on stage turned out to be experiencing the show for the very first time. The unexpected reveal added an extra layer to the finale, as the audience – fully aware of the long-running gag and what was about to unfold – reacted alongside the hosts while the unsuspecting first-time viewer became part of the attraction’s final performance.
By the time the final curtain call arrived, the crowd erupted into a lengthy standing ovation as performers took their final bows, including “Eddie” and other stagehands. Many guests remained in the theater afterward, taking photos with the hosts and soaking in the moment before exiting.
Universal Orlando has confirmed the attraction will return in a reimagined form, though full details on the updated version have yet to be announced. So far, the only confirmed information is that the refreshed show is expected to reopen in Winter 2026.
For many fans, the attraction represented a uniquely classic piece of Universal Studios Florida history; one that remained charmingly old-school even as the resort around it continued to evolve. That connection made the show’s final performance feel less like the closure of an attraction and more like the end of a longtime tradition.
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