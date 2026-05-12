Horror Make-Up Show Closes at Universal Studios Florida for Reimagining

After years of laughs, the curtain has officially fallen on this version of the Horror Make-Up Show at Universal Studios Florida. The long-running live show, which blended comedy with a behind-the-scenes look at horror movie make-up and effects, played its final performance to a packed audience filled with longtime fans, former crew, and emotional guests eager to experience the attraction one last time. The show is closing for a “reimagining”, which is expected to last until Winter 2026. Originally debuting with Universal Studios Florida in 1990, the Horror Make-Up Show became one of the resort’s most enduring attractions thanks to its blend of horror movie knowledge, audience participation, and comedy.

While the Horror Make-Up Show underwent multiple revisions throughout its history, the version that closed ultimately became the attraction’s longest-running incarnation, lasting for over 20+ years. It remained largely intact despite receiving occasional updates along the way, including changes to promoted films like Hellboy and, most recently, 2017’s The Mummy, as well as refreshed references and adjustments to certain jokes and script segments to keep the material current for new audiences.

For many longtime guests, especially locals and Annual Passholders, the Horror Make-Up Show was “comfort food”; it was familiar, dependable, and endlessly rewatchable, even for those who had seen it dozens of times over the years.

For Halloween fans, the attraction often served as a small offseason fix between runs of Halloween Horror Nights, offering a year-round taste of horror culture inside the park. And for horror movie lovers in general, the show stood as a celebration of the practical effects, makeup artistry, and theatrical charm that helped define classic horror filmmaking.