Need to Know: A Guide to Universal Fan Fest Nights 2026 at Universal Studios Hollywood

From April 23 through May 16, guests can step into their favorite fandoms as Fan Fest Nights takes over Universal Studios Hollywood. Held on select nights, this separately ticketed event transforms the park into an after-hours celebration of movies, TV, gaming, and anime – bringing immersive worlds, interactive experiences, and exclusive entertainment to life.

Fan Fest Nights blends the energy of a theme park event with the passion of a fan convention, featuring walk-through experiences, character encounters, themed food, and limited-time offerings you won’t find during regular park hours.

We’ve gathered everything you need to know before heading out to the event.

The Basics

Universal Fan Fest Nights is an after-hours, separately ticketed event that celebrates pop culture fandom across movies, TV, gaming, and anime.

Universal Fan Fest Nights will take place on select nights, April 23 – May 16, 2026, starting at 7:30 pm and closing at 1:30 am each night, subject to change.

Unlike Halloween Horror Nights, Fan Fest Nights focuses on adventure, fantasy, and sci-fi rather than scares – featuring interactive walk-throughs, live entertainment, character meet-and-greets, themed food, and exclusive merchandise.

Main Experiences & Attractions

Scooby-Doo Meets The Universal Monsters: Mystery on the Backlot

This all-new, immersive walk-through adventure is designed to give guests the sensation of literally stepping into a Scooby-Doo episode. Guests will travel to the destination via Studio Tour tram, where they have an exclusive experience to walk along a movie studio backlot alongside Scooby-Doo himself and his pals Fred, Daphne, Velma, and Shaggy. The exciting escapade will challenge them to solve a mystery involving the most legendary Universal Monsters in cinematic history, including Frankenstein, Dracula, Bride of Frankenstein and Wolfman, as they navigate portions of Universal’s world-famous outdoor film sets, from the cobblestone streets of Little Europe to the iconic Court of Miracles, the original filming location for such historic Universal horror films as Frankenstein and The Wolf Man. One Piece: Grand Pirate Show

One Piece returns to Universal Fan Fest Nights, but this time as a live show extravaganza at the WaterWorld show venue. Inspired by the success of the Universal Studios Japan production, ONE PIECE: Grand Pirate Show will invite guests to a whirlwind performance featuring a cast of ONE PIECE fan-favorite characters. With action, comedy, and chaos taking center stage, guests will be transported to the very heart of the world of ONE PIECE – enveloped in friendship, freedom, and mayhem. Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon the Miracle: Moon Palace Chapter Deluxe

This exciting Japanese language CG anime short film, which originally debuted as part of Universal Studios Japan’s popular Cool Japan, will gather guests within DreamWorks Theatre to watch a subtitled version featuring heroine Super Sailor Moon as she battles an unforeseen enemy with sinister motives to acquire the Legendary Silver Crystal from Moon Palace’s enchanting ball. With her unwavering spirit, accompanied by audience support, Super Sailor Moon will prove that good indeed prevails over evil as she outwits her rival and restores tranquility to the Moon Palace. Dungeons & Dragons: Secrets of Waterdeep

This fan-favorite immersive experience returns due to popular demand, along with some enhancements. Inspired by the World’s Greatest Roleplaying Game™, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS (D&D), this epic walk-through experience will welcome guests and fans to partake in a one-of-a-kind adventure and explore the fantastic world of D&D. Guests will join the Harpers—a heroic spy network—to foil a plot by the legendary beholder Xanathar and save the city of Waterdeep.

Super Nintendo World – Colorful Yoshi Celebration

This year’s Universal Fan Fest Nights introduces a vibrant, multi-colored Yoshi celebration in SUPER NINTENDO WORLD. This all-new adventure will welcome guests to explore the land, where they will have a chance to meet new, colorful Yoshis who can be found throughout the Mushroom Kingdom. Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Forbidden Forest: Search for the Hippogriff

With guidance from a Hogwarts Magical Creatures professor, guests will embark on an exciting walk-through adventure within the Forbidden Forest, where they will encounter an array of magical creatures and familiar beasts, from pixies to owls and spiders, as well as the infamous Monster Book of Monsters, as they forge ahead on a daring nighttime mission. A series of obstacles will interrupt their journey, challenging them to summon their bravery and spellbinding skills to rescue the Hippogriff. The following rides and attractions will remain open during Universal Fan Fest Nights (subject to change): Jurassic World – The Ride (closes at 12 am)

The Simpsons Ride

Revenge of the Mummy – The Ride

Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey (closes at 11:15 pm)

Flight of the Hippogriff

Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge (closes at 10:00 pm)

Despicable Me Minion Mayhem

TRANSFORMERS: The Ride-3D While not officially advertised, a Jurassic World: A Journey Through The Eras experience is set to be featured at the event. The offering is set to feature characters from the film franchise interacting with guests, along with photo opportunities featuring dinosaurs, iconic vehicles, and other recognizable elements from across the series. Food & Drink Food and drink are a major part of Fan Fest Nights, with a lineup of themed menu items inspired by the event’s featured franchises. Expect specialty dishes, desserts, and drinks – both alcoholic and non-alcoholic – available throughout the park for a limited time. Guests can also purchase the Universal Fan Fest Nights Dining Pass ($59 + tax), which allows fans to enjoy a total of six items on their visit date for a single price, including two eligible entrée items and four eligible side, snack, dessert, or beverage items. The Dining Pass is redeemable at participating food and beverage locations only and is only available during Universal Fan Fest Nights. Additional restrictions apply. Below is the menu:

Scooby-Doo meets the Universal Monsters at the Backlot Cart

Entrées

The Universal Monster 22″ Dog Super Shaggy Sandwich



Dessert

Scooby Snacks



ONE PIECE: Sanji’s Galley at Hollywood & Dine

Entrées

Luffy’s Meat on the Bone Sanji’s Seafood Fried Rice Franky’s Loco Moco Burger Brook’s Spicy Katsu Jinbe’s Watermelon Salad



Desserts

Luffy’s Straw Hat Chopper Cupcake Pirate Bounty Funnel Cake



Beverages

Luffy’s Monkey Punch Nami’s Tangerine Breeze Nico Robin’s Tropical Iced Tea



Souvenirs

Luffy’s Float Bottle Luffy Barrel Mug Chopper Barrel Mug



One Piece: Grand Pirate Den at Laemmle Courtyard

Beverages

Luffy’s Monkey Punch Nami’s Tangerine Breeze Nico Robin’s Tropical Iced Tea



Three Broomsticks in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter

Entrées

Curry Chicken Classic English Fish and Chips Classic Sunday Roast Toad in the Hole



Sides & Desserts

Hippogriff Brown Sugar & Oat Trifle Three Broomsticks™ Dessert Flight



Appetizers

Scotch Egg Welsh Rarebit



Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon at Cocina Mexicana

Entrée

Sailor Moon Bento



Dessert

Tuxedo Mask’s Raspberry Rose Sandwich Cookie



Beverage

Moonlight Love Sparkle



Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon at DreamWorks Concession Cart

Desserts

Moon Scepter Churro Mystery Box Cupcake



Dungeons & Dragons: The First Roll Tavern at Jurassic Cove

Entrées

Ranger’s Mark Cockatrice Hot Wings



Snacks & Desserts

Beholder’s Brew Fondue Dragon Egg Cheesecake Gelatinous Cube



Beverages

Detect Magic Goodberry** Eldrich Blast** Red Dragon’s Breath**



Toadstool Cafe

Beverages

Yoshi’s Apple Melon Smoothie Yoshi’s Blueberry Ube Smoothie Yoshi’s Mango Banana Smoothie



In CityWalk:

Scooby-Doo at Voodoo Doughnut

Mystery Machine Flower Doughnut

Scooby Snack Doughnut

One Piece at NBC Sports Grill & Brew

Luffy’s Hamburg Steak

Three Sword Chimichurri Burger

Sanji’s Curly Brow Pasta

Dungeons & Dragons at VIVO Italian Kitchen

King Bruenor Battlehammer’s Stew

Purple Worm Cocktail**

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon at The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium and Savory Feast Kitchen

Tuxedo Mask Milkshake

Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville

Amber Eclipse**

Jungle Bloom

Island Fizz

Pteranodon Punch**

Volcanic Valley**

Cosplay & Merchandise

Guests are encouraged to show off their fandom by dressing as their favorite characters. While costumes are allowed, they must follow Universal Studios Hollywood guidelines – meaning no full-face masks, no realistic weapons, and nothing that could be mistaken for official park characters. Please check the official website for more information on Cosplay guidelines.

Exclusive merchandise is also a big part of Fan Fest Nights, with limited-time items created specifically for the event. Guests can find apparel, collectibles, and themed souvenirs tied to the featured franchises, many of which are only available during the event run. From specialty clothing to unique keepsakes, the merchandise offerings add another layer to the experience.

The following stores will feature themed Fan Fest Nights merchandise.

Universal Studio Store

Feature Presentation Store

Animation Studio Store

101 Exchange

Filch’s Emporium of Confiscated Goods

1-Up Factory

Character Shop

Jurassic Outfitters

Production Central

Universal Studio Store in CityWalk

Super Nintendo World Store in CityWalk

Production Central in CityWalk

Tickets

Tickets are on sale now with a variety of ticket offerings available. Click here to purchase tickets and for full Terms and Conditions. Details for each ticket type are subject to change.

General Admission : General Admission ticket to Universal Fan Fest Nights. Does not include daytime theme park admission or early event access.

: General Admission ticket to Universal Fan Fest Nights. Does not include daytime theme park admission or early event access. Universal Express : Admission to Universal Fan Fest Nights, including one-time (per day) express access to each in-world experience, ride and attraction. Does not include daytime theme park admission or early event access.

: Admission to Universal Fan Fest Nights, including one-time (per day) express access to each in-world experience, ride and attraction. Does not include daytime theme park admission or early event access. Universal Express Unlimited : Admission to Universal Fan Fest Nights, including unlimited express access (per day) to each in-world experience, ride and attraction. Does not include daytime theme park admission or early event access.

: Admission to Universal Fan Fest Nights, including unlimited express access (per day) to each in-world experience, ride and attraction. Does not include daytime theme park admission or early event access. After 2PM Day/Night : Daytime General Admission to the theme park after 2pm and same day evening General Admission to Universal Fan Fest Nights.

: Daytime General Admission to the theme park after 2pm and same day evening General Admission to Universal Fan Fest Nights. After 2PM Day/Night Universal Express : Daytime admission to the theme park after 2pm and same day evening admission to Universal Fan Fest Nights, including one-time (per day) express access to each ride, attraction and seated show during the day, plus one-time (per day) express access to each in-world experience, ride and attraction during the event.

: Daytime admission to the theme park after 2pm and same day evening admission to Universal Fan Fest Nights, including one-time (per day) express access to each ride, attraction and seated show during the day, plus one-time (per day) express access to each in-world experience, ride and attraction during the event. 2-Night General Admission: 2-Night General Admission access to Universal Fan Fest Nights. Does not include daytime theme park admission or early event access.

2-Night General Admission access to Universal Fan Fest Nights. Does not include daytime theme park admission or early event access. Ultimate Fandom Pass : General Admission pass to enjoy for up to all event nights of Universal Fan Fest Nights (based on your selected first visit date during purchase). No blockout dates on return visits. All visits must be completed by May 16, 2026. Does not include daytime theme park admission or early event access.

: General Admission pass to enjoy for up to all event nights of Universal Fan Fest Nights (based on your selected first visit date during purchase). No blockout dates on return visits. All visits must be completed by May 16, 2026. Does not include daytime theme park admission or early event access. Early Access Ticket : Early access, beginning at 6pm (subject to change), to select Universal Fan Fest Nights in-world experiences prior to event opening. A Universal Fan Fest Nights admission ticket for the same date must be purchased separately.

: Early access, beginning at 6pm (subject to change), to select Universal Fan Fest Nights in-world experiences prior to event opening. A Universal Fan Fest Nights admission ticket for the same date must be purchased separately. Universal Fan Fest Nights VIP Tour : Enjoy VIP treatment of the event, including a shared, expertly guided walking tour of the in-world experiences, rides and attractions, as well as a gourmet dinner (alcoholic beverages excluded) in the private VIP dining room and complimentary valet parking.

: Enjoy VIP treatment of the event, including a shared, expertly guided walking tour of the in-world experiences, rides and attractions, as well as a gourmet dinner (alcoholic beverages excluded) in the private VIP dining room and complimentary valet parking. Pass Member Special Pricing: Pass Members can take advantage of special online Pass Member pricing on General Admission tickets to Universal Fan Fest Nights when visiting on select event nights.

The Early Access Ticket allows guests to enter select in-world experiences beginning at 6 pm before Universal Fan Fest Nights officially opens for the evening. Availability is limited, and early entry time is subject to change.

Please note that the Early Access Ticket does not include admission to Universal Fan Fest Nights. Guests must also purchase a separate event admission ticket. An Early Access Ticket by itself will not grant entry to the event.

Make sure to check back throughout the event; we will update this page as it kicks off.

For more information, visit www.universalorlando.com/mardigras.

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