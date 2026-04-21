Burger King Whopper Bar officially closes at CityWalk Orlando

The Burger King Whopper Bar at Universal CityWalk Orlando has officially closed.

Curtains now block off the kitchen area as the space gets ready to become a Five Guys, which is set to open later this summer.

Originally opening in 2009, the Burger King Whopper Bar was positioned as a more “premium” take on the traditional Burger King experience, complete with customizable Whoppers. The concept was introduced as a response to the rising popularity of fast-casual burger chains like Five Guys – making its replacement here a fittingly ironic full-circle moment.

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts. Want to join the conversation? Head over to our Inside Universal Forums where fans are discussing the latest Universal news, rumors, and park updates. Join the Discussion!



Planning a Universal trip? Get a free, no-obligation quote from our trusted travel partner, MEI Travel. Their team can help with hotels, tickets, and planning at no extra cost to you.