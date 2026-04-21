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    Wednesday, April 22
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    CityWalk Orlando

    Burger King Whopper Bar officially closes at CityWalk Orlando

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    The Burger King Whopper Bar at Universal CityWalk Orlando has officially closed.

    Curtains now block off the kitchen area as the space gets ready to become a Five Guys, which is set to open later this summer.

    Originally opening in 2009, the Burger King Whopper Bar was positioned as a more “premium” take on the traditional Burger King experience, complete with customizable Whoppers. The concept was introduced as a response to the rising popularity of fast-casual burger chains like Five Guys – making its replacement here a fittingly ironic full-circle moment.

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    Brian may be reached at brian.g@insideuniversal.net - Editor-in-Chief

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