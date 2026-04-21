Xfinity Member Celebration Includes Universal Orlando Tickets, Hollywood VIP Opening Experience

Comcast’s Xfinity has launched its Xfinity Member Celebration, a limited-time promotion running through May 10 that includes theme park perks tied to Universal Orlando & Universal Studios Hollywood.

As part of the three-week event, eligible Xfinity members can access a range of sweepstakes and rewards connected to NBCUniversal properties, including exclusive opportunities at Universal’s theme parks in both Florida and California.

For Universal Orlando, thousands of Diamond-tier Xfinity members can claim two complimentary one-day park tickets, available on a limited basis while supplies last.

For Universal Studios Hollywood, Xfinity is offering a sweepstakes that will send winners to the park with VIP access to the grand opening of the new Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift roller coaster.

In addition to theme park offerings, the promotion includes early movie screenings, television experiences, and sports-related prizes.

The Xfinity Member Celebration is available at no additional cost to eligible customers, with perks and sweepstakes accessible through the Xfinity app. Membership tiers determine eligibility for certain rewards, including the Universal Orlando ticket offer and Hollywood VIP experience.

Xfinity membership is included for all eligible customers – no sign‑up required and no extra cost. For more information, visit xfinity.com/membership.

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