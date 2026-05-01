Universal Studios Hollywood Announces Pass Member Park Takeover for June 3 with After-Hours Access

Universal is inviting Annual and Season Passholders to an exclusive after-hours event this summer with the return of its Pass Member Park Takeover, presented by Coca-Cola.

The event will take place on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, from 8 PM to 12:00 AM, offering passholders dedicated access to the park after regular operating hours. Admission is free for eligible Pass Members, though advance reservations are required.

The after-hours takeover will include access to select rides and attractions, character meet-and-greets, photo opportunities, and a silent disco. A Coca-Cola Zone will also be set up, featuring DJs, themed games, beverage sampling, and lounge areas.

To attend, guests must have an active and already activated Annual or Season Pass valid through the event date. Reservations open on May 14, 2026, after 11 AM, and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis due to limited capacity.

Check-in for the event will take place at a designated Pass Member entrance at the front gate, where attendees will receive event credentials.

Passholders who do not receive an invitation email but meet eligibility requirements can still reserve a spot through the official Pass Member website once reservations open.

As with previous Pass Member-exclusive events, capacity is expected to fill quickly.

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