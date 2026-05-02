Universal debuts 2026 Love is Universal Pride merchandise collection

Universal has released this year’s “Love is Universal” merchandise line, celebrating the LGBTQ+ community with a new collection of themed apparel and accessories.

The lineup includes a Spirit Jersey, hat, crossbody bag, tumbler, and additional items, now available at select locations, including the Universal Studios Stores at both Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood.

Through August, Universal will donate 100% of profits from the “Love is Universal” merchandise to non-profit organizations supporting local communities, including those within the LGBTQ+ community.

Pride Month, observed each June, commemorates the Stonewall riots and recognizes the ongoing impact of LGBTQ+ individuals around the world.

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