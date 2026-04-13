Rosie’s Irish Shop closes at Universal Studios Florida

Rosie’s Irish Shop has closed at Universal Studios Florida.

The New York-area store sold Irish-themed merchandise and souvenirs, including items for Finnegan’s, Guinness beer, and even John F. Kennedy. The store had recently marked down its entire inventory to 50% off.

Black curtains now block off all the windows.

No replacement has been confirmed by Universal Orlando at this time.

The closure is the latest change at the resort in 2026, as Universal has spent the past several months undertaking extensive refurbishments across rides, restaurants, retail locations, exterior facades, and more.

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