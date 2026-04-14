Universal Orlando now offering single-use Universal Express “Express Now” option

Universal Orlando is expanding its Express offerings with the addition of a new single-use option, Universal Express Now.

Available exclusively through the Universal Orlando Resort App, the new option allows guests to purchase one-time Express access for a selected participating attraction and return during a specific time window to enter the Express queue instead of the standby line.

Universal Express Now is only available for purchase day-of while inside the park where the attraction is located, requiring location services to be enabled. The offering is released sporadically based on availability, with limited return windows appearing throughout the day depending on capacity.

The option will be offered at select attractions across Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, and Epic Universe, though availability will vary.

Unlike traditional Express Pass products – which are still available and provide access to multiple attractions – Express Now functions as a pay-per-ride option, allowing guests to skip the line once at a specific attraction on an as-available basis, similar to how Disney Parks utilize their Lightning Lane system.

Guests must use their Express Now pass at the designated time given, and cannot exchange it for another attraction.

Early pricing spotted by guests shows Yoshi’s Adventure listed at $19.99 and Hiccup’s Wing Gliders at $24.99. Universal has not announced whether pricing will fluctuate based on demand or remain fixed.

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