What’s Happening at the Universal Parks – Week of April 20, 2026

Here’s a look around at what’s happening at Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood, from April 20, 2026, to April 26, 2026.

Universal Orlando

Butterbeer Season has returned to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. The annual tradition, which will take place through May 31, allows fans to celebrate their love for Butterbeer by enjoying a selection of confections that includes all-new variations of the classic favorite, as well as shopping for exclusive Butterbeer-themed merchandise.

The Burger King Whopper Bar is set to close April 21. Five Guys will be replacing the restaurant, set to open in the Summer.

Refurbishments

Please keep in mind that refurbishment dates can change.

Jurassic Park River Adventure at Islands of Adventure is closed for a major refurbishment. It is scheduled to reopen on November 20, 2026.

Finnegan’s Bar & Grill at Universal Studios Florida is closed for a major refurbishment. It is scheduled to reopen in Winter 2026.

Universal Studios Hollywood

Universal Fan Fest Nights begin Thursday, April 23! The after-hours, separately ticketed event celebrates fan-favorite worlds through immersive experiences, live entertainment, character interactions, cosplay, photo opportunities, and themed food, beverages, and merchandise. This year’s event experiences include Scooby-Doo Meets the Universal Monsters: Mystery on the Backlot, One Piece: Grand Pirate Show, Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon the Miracle: Moon Palace Chapter Deluxe, Super Nintendo World – Colorful Yoshi Celebration, Dungeons & Dragons: Secrets of Waterdeep, and more!

Butterbeer Season has returned to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. The annual tradition, which will take place through May 31, allows fans to celebrate their love for Butterbeer by enjoying a selection of confections that includes all-new variations of the classic favorite, as well as shopping for exclusive Butterbeer-themed merchandise.

Refurbishments

Please keep in mind that refurbishment dates can change.

None at this time.

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