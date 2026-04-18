Universal Parks introduces New Seasonal “Happy Sour” to The Simpsons Duff Beer Lineup

Universal Parks is adding a new limited-time seasonal brew to its lineup of The Simpsons-inspired beverages with the debut of Duff Happy Sour.

The new offering marks the second seasonal Duff beer introduced at the parks, following the popular Dufftoberfest, which returns each fall.

Happy Sour is described as a guava-infused sour beer, and was brewed by the Florida Brewing Co.

I’m not usually a fan of sour beers, but I enjoyed this one. It definitely has a tart taste, but the guava adds a sweetness that keeps it light and refreshing. A good entry point for those who aren’t big on sours.

Happy Sour is available on tap at Duff Beer locations in the Springfield, U.S.A. areas of Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Studios Florida.

No end date has been announced for the beer other than “seasonal,” so like Dufftoberfest, it is expected to be available for a limited time only.

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