Universal Studios Hollywood Shares New Food & Drink Details for Fan Fest Nights 2026

Universal Fan Fest Nights returns to Universal Studios Hollywood this spring with new themed food and exclusive merchandise inspired by this year’s featured experiences, beginning Thursday, April 23 and running select nights through May 16, 2026.

Developed by Executive Chef Julia Thrash, the updated menu features a variety of dishes inspired by the event’s fandoms, offering guests new ways to experience the lineup beyond the attractions and entertainment.

Scooby-Doo Meets The Universal Monsters

Throughout Little Europe, guests can find Scooby Snacks as well as the Super Shaggy Sandwich, a stacked club sandwich shareable with your own Mystery Gang. Additionally, fans can satisfy their monstrous hunger with a Universal Monsters 22” Dog.

One Piece

The popular “Sanji’s Galley” returns with a new, expanded location at Hollywood & Dine. Entrée items include Luffy’s Meat on the Bone, Sanji’s Seafood Fried Rice, Franky’s Loco Moco Burger, Brook’s Spicy Katsu, Jinbe’s Watermelon Salad and Pirate’s Bounty Funnel Cake. For dessert, fans can dive into Luffy’s Straw Hat mousse dome or the fan favorite Chopper Cupcake. Additionally, a selection of themed mocktails will be available at the new Grand Pirate Den, where fans can celebrate their victories after watching the new show.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter

Guests can head over to the Three Broomsticks for traditional British pub fare, including Scotch Eggs, Welsh Rarebit, Toad in the Hole, Curry Chicken, Classic Sunday Roast and Classic English Fish and Chips. For a sweet treat, don’t miss the new Three Broomsticks Dessert Flight or the Hippogriff Brown Sugar & Oat Trifle.

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon

Fans of the popular Manga and Anime can celebrate “In the name of the Moon” with all-new items this year. A special bento box combo meal will be available, including a spicy tuna onigiri, a Moonlight Love Sparkle drink and Tuxedo Mask’s Raspberry Rose Sandwich Cookie. Nearby, Sailor fans can also find a Moon Scepter Churro and Mystery Box Cupcakes.

Dungeons & Dragons

The fan-favorite “First Roll Tavern” makes its return to the Lower Lot. Gamers can nosh on Cockatrice Hot Wings, Dragon Egg Cheesecake, Gelatinous Cube, Ranger’s Mark sandwich and Beholder’s Brew Fondue as well as a selection of themed alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. Must be 21+ with valid Photo ID to purchase and consume alcoholic beverages.

Super Nintendo World

Guests can enjoy the colorful Yoshi celebration with three specially themed smoothies prepared by Chef Toad, with flavors representing the green, yellow and purple Yoshis. A special drink bottle featuring the Green Yoshi and its signature Yoshi Egg will be available for purchase.

Guests can also purchase the Universal Fan Fest Nights Dining Pass, which allows fans to enjoy a total of six items on their visit date for a single price, including two eligible entrée items and four eligible side, snack, dessert or beverage items. The Dining Pass is redeemable at participating food and beverage locations only and is only available during Universal Fan Fest Nights. Additional restrictions apply.

New merchandise, including collectibles, apparel, drinkware, accessories, and more, will debut in tandem with Universal Fan Fest Nights, inviting guests and fans to display their fandom during the event and beyond. Hero items include colorful Yoshi character shirts, shoulder pals and a headband, original Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon items, a One Piece Spirit Jersey, as well as Scooby-Doo and Universal Monsters cross-over apparel, and items inspired by Forbidden Forest: Search for the Hippogriff.

Merchandise will be available for purchase inside the theme park, on Universal CityWalk, and at https://shopuniversal.com/shop.

Guests can also visit Universal CityWalk and enjoy limited-time themed offerings at participating restaurants: NBC Sports Grill & Brew (ONE PIECE), Voodoo Doughnut (Scooby-Doo), The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen (Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon) and Vivo Italian Kitchen (DUNGEONS & DRAGONS).

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts. Want to join the conversation? Head over to our Forums where fans are discussing the latest Universal news, rumors, and park updates. Join the Discussion!



Planning a Universal trip? Get a free, no-obligation quote from our trusted travel partner, MEI Travel. Their team can help with hotels, tickets, and planning at no extra cost to you.