First Supports installed for Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift roller coaster at Universal Studios Florida

Construction on Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift is beginning to go vertical at Universal Studios Florida, as the first coaster supports for the upcoming attraction have been installed.

The supports, painted blue, have been installed in the New York section of the attraction near the expected entrance. Recent aerial photos also show gray coaster track on site, suggesting the ride’s color scheme may be inspired by Brian O’Conner’s Nissan Skyline aesthetic from the Fast & Furious film series.

With supports now in place, the next major phase of construction will be track installation as the coaster layout begins to take shape.

Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift is set to open in 2027. The high-speed roller coaster will feature rotating ride vehicles designed to simulate drifting, along with large-scale elements – including a 170-foot vertical “spike” that will send riders nearly 17 stories in the air over the outskirts of Universal CityWalk. It replaces Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, which closed in August 2025.

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