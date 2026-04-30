Starbucks reopens at Islands of Adventure following renovations

The Starbucks location in the Port of Entry area of Universal’s Islands of Adventure has reopened following a multi-month refurbishment.

The location had been closed for several months, continuing a pattern of updates to on-site Starbucks locations across the resort. Both the CityWalk and Universal Studios Florida locations recently underwent similar closures.

While specific details of the renovation were not released, the interior has been refreshed. The space retains its woodsy theme, now paired with darker tones – featuring grays and blues that complement the natural wood elements.

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts. Want to join the conversation? Head over to our Forums where fans are discussing the latest Universal news, rumors, and park updates. Join the Discussion!



Planning a Universal trip? Get a free, no-obligation quote from our trusted travel partner, MEI Travel. Their team can help with hotels, tickets, and planning at no extra cost to you.