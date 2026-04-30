Universal Orlando to release Collectible Acrylic Carousel Figures for Halloween Horror Nights 2026

Universal Orlando will introduce a new line of collectible acrylic carousel figures as part of the lead-up to Halloween Horror Nights 35.

The collection is designed to coincide with the event’s haunted house announcements, with each reveal accompanied by a corresponding figure. The figures will represent one of the event’s characters and are intended to be displayed together on an “Infernal Carnival” stand, which will be sold separately.

The concept follows a similar approach to last year’s stained glass-style acrylic collectible, which was released in individual pieces tied to announcement cycles and could be completed over time.

The initial release will feature Jack the Clown and Dr. Oddfellow. Additional figures tied to future house announcements are expected to be released in the coming months.

The first wave of collectibles will be available beginning May 1 at Universal Orlando and online at Shop Universal, with further releases planned throughout the HHN season.

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