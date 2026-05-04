What’s Happening at the Universal Parks – Week of May 4, 2026

Here’s a look around at what’s happening at Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood, from May 4, 2026, to May 10, 2026.

Universal Orlando

Volcano Bay Nights continues and will be on Sunday, May 10, 2026. The event takes place on select nights through August 21 and invites guests to enjoy the water park after dark with special entertainment, exclusive food and drinks, and access to many of Volcano Bay’s most popular attractions.

UOAP Bonus Benefits runs through May 21, 2026. The event, dedicated to Universal Orlando Annual Passholders, features exclusive perks including a collectible magnet, discounts, and a special menu.

Butterbeer Season has returned to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. The annual tradition, which will take place through May 31, allows fans to celebrate their love for Butterbeer by enjoying a selection of confections that includes all-new variations of the classic favorite, as well as shopping for exclusive Butterbeer-themed merchandise.

The Re(d)tro Coconut Club is set to open this Friday, May 8 in CityWalk. Doors open at 6pm and will feature specialty drinks, music, and live entertainment.

Horror Make-Up Show is scheduled to close for “reimagining” on May 12, 2026. Universal is offering UOAPs reserved seating from May 4 -10 to catch the final performances of the current version.

Several restaurants at CityWalk are celebrating Cinco de Mayo on May 5.

Antojitos will open at noon with special food and drinks available throughout the day, but the official party kicks off at 4 pm with live music and entertainment near the restaurant’s entrance.

Hard Rock Cafe will also offer a limited-time Cinco de Mayo menu, featuring the Fajita Queso Duo with chicken and steak, Chips & Queso, and a 36 oz. jumbo margarita. The celebration will also include a special performance by Mariachi Nuevo Guadalajara from 8 -10 pm.

Refurbishments

Please keep in mind that refurbishment dates can change.

Jurassic Park River Adventure at Islands of Adventure is closed for a major refurbishment. It is scheduled to reopen on November 20, 2026.

Pteranadon Flyers at Islands of Adventure is closed for refurbishment. It is scheduled to reopen on May 22, 2026.

Viking Training Camp at Epic Universe is closed for refurbishment starting today, May 4, 2026. It is scheduled to reopen on May 23, 2026.

Finnegan’s Bar & Grill at Universal Studios Florida is closed for a major refurbishment. It is scheduled to reopen in Winter 2026.

Universal Studios Hollywood

Universal Fan Fest Nights continues this week, taking place May 7-9, 2026. The after-hours, separately ticketed event runs through May 16, celebrating fan-favorite worlds with immersive experiences, live entertainment, character interactions, cosplay, photo opportunities, and themed food, beverages, and merchandise. This year’s experiences include Scooby-Doo Meets the Universal Monsters: Mystery on the Backlot, One Piece: Grand Pirate Show, Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon the Miracle: Moon Palace Chapter Deluxe, Super Nintendo World – Colorful Yoshi Celebration, Dungeons & Dragons: Secrets of Waterdeep, and more.

Butterbeer Season has returned to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. The annual tradition, which will take place through May 31, allows fans to celebrate their love for Butterbeer by enjoying a selection of confections that includes all-new variations of the classic favorite, as well as shopping for exclusive Butterbeer-themed merchandise.

Refurbishments

Please keep in mind that refurbishment dates can change.

None at this time.

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