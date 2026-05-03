Horror Make-Up Show at Universal Studios Florida to Close on May 12 for Reimagining; Returning Later This Year

Universal Orlando has announced that the long-running Horror Make-Up Show at Universal Studios Florida will temporarily close on May 12, 2026, as the attraction undergoes a “reimagining”.

The updated version of the show is expected to debut later this year.

The Horror Make-Up Show has been a staple of Universal Studios Florida since opening in 1990. The show offers guests a behind-the-scenes look at practical and special effects, especially makeup techniques, used in horror films.

Before it closes, Universal Orlando is offering Annual Passholders reserved seating on a first-come, first-served basis from May 4 through May 10. Availability is limited per showtime, giving Passholders a final opportunity to experience the current version of the show before it closes.

Universal has not yet shared specific details on what changes are planned. A reopening timeframe beyond “later this year” has not been confirmed. Additional details, including potential changes to the show’s format or branding, are expected to be announced in the coming months.

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