Universal Orlando confirms Lost Continent Closing Plans; Mythos Restaurant to close by 2027

Universal Orlando has confirmed that The Lost Continent will be closing in phases, with Mythos Restaurant planned to close in 2027 as Universal prepares to redevelop the area into a new themed land.

According to Universal, venues and experiences within Lost Continent will permanently close in phases over the coming months to make way for the project. The phased closure process will ultimately include the closure of Mythos Restaurant in 2027.

Construction walls have gone up in recent weeks, blocking off the former entrances to Poseidon’s Fury and The Eighth Voyage of Sindbad as work has already begun in those areas.

The closure of Mythos will likely be notable for longtime fans of the park. Since opening with Islands of Adventure in 1999, the restaurant has become one of the resort’s most recognizable dining locations. The venue has also frequently appeared on “Best Theme Park Restaurant” lists over the years, most notably from Theme Park Insider, which currently has signage advertising the recognition hanging over the entrance.

Opening in 1999, The Lost Continent was one of the six original lands that debuted with Islands of Adventure. In 2010, much of the Merlinwood section of the land was transformed into part of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade. During that transition, Dueling Dragons was rebranded as Dragon Challenge before eventually closing in 2017.

The Eighth Voyage of Sindbad officially closed in 2018, while Poseidon’s Fury followed in 2023, leaving only a handful of shops, snack stands, and Mythos still operating within the land.

Additional details regarding the future of Lost Continent, including the new themed area that will replace it and the exact closure timelines for the remaining venues, are expected to be announced at a later date.

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