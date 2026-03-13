Universal Orlando Reveals Logo for Halloween Horror Nights 35

Universal Orlando Resort has revealed the official logo for Halloween Horror Nights 35, marking the first official tease for this year’s event.

The reveal coincides with an upcoming Halloween Horror Nights “Behind the Screams” panel at MegaCon Orlando on March 21, where the twisted minds who bring the event to life will discuss the history and development.

The logo prominently features the number 35 with a stylized design that hints at a carnival-inspired aesthetic, sparking speculation among fans about possible themes or returning icons.

Halloween Horror Nights 35 will take place at Universal Studios Florida, running select nights from August 28 through November 1, 2026.

Additional details about this year’s haunted houses, scare zones, and entertainment are expected to be announced in the coming months.