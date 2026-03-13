All Hallows Eve: Lost Emporium opens in Port of Entry at Islands of Adventure

All Hallows Eve: The Lost Emporium has opened in Port of Entry at Islands of Adventure, replacing the recently closed Ocean Trader Market.

The new store arrives following the closure of its previous home in The Lost Continent, where All Hallows Eve Boutique had operated since 2021.

All Hallows Eve: The Lost Emporium offers a year-round collection of Halloween-themed merchandise, including apparel and decor inspired by the spooky season and Universal Horror. During the Halloween Horror Nights season, the store will also serve as Islands of Adventure’s primary location for HHN merchandise.

The Lost Emporium also becomes the new home for henna tattoos and psychic readings, which previously operated from a nearby venue in The Lost Continent that has since closed.

The recent closures suggest that construction in The Lost Continent may be starting soon. The land was confirmed for redevelopment late last year, though an official construction timeline has not been announced.

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