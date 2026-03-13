Universal Horror Unleashed in Las Vegas offering Limited-Time Spring Ticket Savings

Universal Horror Unleashed in Las Vegas is celebrating Friday the 13th and offering guests limited-time savings on select tickets now through April 30, 2026.

The promotion allows visitors to save up to $50 on admission to the year-round horror experience.

As part of the offer, general admission tickets start at $39 for Nevada residents and $49 for non-residents when visiting during the promotional period.

Guests visiting Universal Horror Unleashed can experience four immersive haunted attractions. The lineup includes Universal Monsters, featuring classic horror icons; Blumhouse’s The Exorcist: Believer, based on the recent film; The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, where guests attempt to evade Leatherface and his family; and Scarecrow: The Reaping, an original story set on a cursed farmland overrun by vengeful scarecrows.

Beyond the haunted experiences, the venue also features multiple themed areas with live entertainment and roaming characters, along with themed food and beverage offerings and exclusive merchandise.

To purchase tickets to Universal Horror Unleashed and take advantage of this limited-time savings, click here (subject to availability).

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