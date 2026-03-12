Super Mario Galaxy Movie Celebration arrives at Universal Parks with Yoshi Meet & Greet & New Treats

Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood have kicked off a limited-time celebration in honor of the upcoming film The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, bringing new offerings and merchandise to guests visiting Super Nintendo World and CityWalk.

The promotion launched on MAR10 Day, March 10, and runs daily through April 13, 2026, at both Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Epic Universe, giving guests a new reason to visit the Nintendo-themed lands ahead of the film’s April 1 premiere.

As part of the festivities, fan-favorite character Yoshi will appear for a limited-time meet & greet inside Super Nintendo World, giving guests a chance to interact with the beloved dinosaur and snap photos. During our visit, Yoshi appeared once every hour on the half-hour. Capacity is extremely limited, so guests hoping to meet the character should plan to arrive early.

The Rosalina Cupcake, available at Toadstool Cafe, is the standout treat of the celebration. The dessert features a blue velvet cupcake filled with blueberry cheesecake and topped with lemon buttercream, along with a chocolate crown and star inspired by Rosalina’s celestial aesthetic. Our cupcake was slightly cold, but still moist, with just the right amount of lemon to balance the sweetness and complement the fruity blueberry flavor and creamy tang of the cheesecake.

Guests can also try Galaxy Popcorn, a multicolored berry-flavored popcorn dusted with edible glitter designed to evoke the vibrant colors of the galaxy. The flavor is best described as something like Froot Loops meeting Corn Pops, giving the snack a sweet, cereal-like taste. At Universal Epic Universe, the popcorn is available at Turbo-Boost Treats, while at Universal Studios Hollywood, it can be found at the Power-Up Cafe on the Upper Lot.

Among the merchandise highlights are the first-of-their-kind interactive Luma shoulder pals ($40), inspired by the star-shaped companions from the film. The figures are available in both blue and yellow versions and feature light and sound effects. When two Lumas are brought close together, they can even communicate with each other, adding a playful interactive element for guests.

Beyond the parks, guests visiting CityWalk Hollywood and Orlando can also take advantage of a new themed photo opportunity inspired by the movie. The display allows fans to pose and take photos with a galaxy-themed star portal.

Overall, the limited-time celebration offers a fun set of small additions for guests visiting both Universal parks. Between the Yoshi meet & greet, the themed snacks, and the Luma shoulder pals, the promotion provides a few extra touches that help build excitement for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie while giving fans a reason to explore the land again during the film’s release window.

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