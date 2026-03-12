Celebrate Easter with Special Brunch and Dining Offerings at Universal Orlando Resort Hotels

Guests looking to celebrate Easter can find a variety of brunch and dining experiences across the hotels at Universal Orlando, with several restaurants offering special menus on Easter Sunday.

At Flora Taverna at Helios Grand Hotel, guests can enjoy a brunch buffet in a light-filled dining space overlooking Epic Universe. The menu includes made-to-order omelets, charcuterie, a chilled seafood display, and hot dishes such as slow-roasted ribeye, along with a variety of signature desserts. Brunch is available from 11 AM to 3 PM and costs $85 for adults and $40 for children ages 3 – 9, plus tax and gratuity. Parking is validated for up to four hours with a $50 minimum purchase.

Over at The Kitchen at Hard Rock Hotel, guests can enjoy a gourmet Easter buffet inside the restaurant, designed to resemble a rock star’s mansion kitchen. Offerings include chilled snow crab legs, honey-baked ham, Maine lobster rolls, a smoked salmon display, and more. The buffet runs from 7 AM to 3 PM and is priced at $85 for adults and $40 for children ages 3 – 9, plus tax and gratuity. Parking is validated with a $40 minimum purchase.

Guests looking for a later meal can visit Amatista Cookhouse at Sapphire Falls Resort, which will offer a Caribbean-influenced prix fixe menu for late lunch or dinner from 2 PM to 10 PM. The three-course experience begins with a choice of salad, followed by entrées such as red wine–pomegranate glazed lamb chops or oven-roasted chicken breast with chimichurri salsa. Dessert options include Caribbean rum cake or carrot cake tres leches. The prix fixe menu is $55 per person, with parking validated with a $40 minimum purchase.

At Islands Dining Room at Royal Pacific Resort, guests can enjoy an Easter buffet featuring both Asian and American flavors. The menu includes sushi rolls, ginger-spiced chicken, pan-seared fish, oysters, omelet and waffle stations, charcuterie selections, and seasonal desserts. The buffet runs from 11 AM to 4 PM and costs $85 for adults and $40 for children ages 3 – 9, plus tax and gratuity. Parking is validated with a $40 minimum purchase.

Meanwhile, Trattoria del Porto at Portofino Bay Hotel will extend the hours of its popular breakfast buffet for Easter Sunday. Guests can enjoy classic morning favorites, including scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, French toast, pork sausage, smoked salmon, pastries, and more from 7 AM to 2 PM. Pricing is $36 for adults and $18 for children ages 3 – 9. Parking is validated with a $40 minimum purchase.

Reservations are recommended for all Easter dining experiences.

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