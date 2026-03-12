‘Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon’ Anime Experience coming to Universal Fan Fest Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood

Universal Studios Hollywood has announced that the beloved manga and anime franchise Sailor Moon will be part of this year’s Universal Fan Fest Nights with the addition of Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon the Miracle: Moon Palace Chapter Deluxe.

The all-original Japanese manga and CG anime short film previously debuted as part of Universal Cool Japan at Universal Studios Japan and will now make its way to Universal Studios Hollywood for the limited-time event.

Guests will gather inside the DreamWorks Theatre to watch a Japanese-language short film (with English subtitles) featuring heroine Super Sailor Moon as she battles an unforeseen enemy with sinister motives to acquire the Legendary Silver Crystal from Moon Palace’s enchanting ball.

Universal Fan Fest Nights is an after-hours, separately ticketed event celebrating fan-favorite worlds through immersive experiences, live entertainment, character interactions, cosplay, photo opportunities, and themed food, beverages, and merchandise.

The event will run for a limited 12 nights at Universal Studios Hollywood on April 23-25; May 1-3, 7-9, and 14-16, 2026. Tickets are currently available for purchase.

Universal Fan Fest Nights will also feature the following experiences: Scooby-Doo Meets The Universal Monsters: Mystery on the Backlot

One Piece: Grand Pirate Show

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Forbidden Forest: A Search for the Hippogriff

Super Nintendo World – Colorful Yoshi Celebration

Dungeons & Dragons: Secrets of Waterdeep

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow along on our forums & discussion boards.

Looking to book that EPIC Universal vacation? We recommend using our friends at MEI-Travel to help plan your next trip to Universal Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood.