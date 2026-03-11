Universal Studios Hollywood removes 3D from King Kong 360 on Studio Tour

Universal Studios Hollywood has removed the 3D component from its King Kong 360 attraction on the Studio Tour.

The park recently updated its official website to reflect the change, confirming that the attraction is now being shown in 2D. The experience continues to feature the same large-scale screens and motion effects aboard the Studio Tour tram, but guests are no longer required to wear 3D glasses during the sequence.

King Kong 360 originally debuted in 2010 as part of the Studio Tour following the 2008 fire that destroyed the original Kongfrontation encounter.

The removal of 3D mirrors the same change made a few years ago at Skull Island: Reign of Kong at Universal Orlando’s Islands of Adventure. That attraction originally featured 3D, but later removed the glasses and now operates entirely in 2D.

Reports indicate that King Kong 360 has soft reopened to guests today. The attraction had been listed as closed for several weeks before today’s website update.

