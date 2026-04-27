Universal Legacy Store reopens at CityWalk Orlando

The Universal Legacy Store has officially reopened at Universal CityWalk Orlando, returning to its original location after serving as the Epic Universe Preview Center.

Originally opening in 2021, the shop quickly became a fan favorite for its celebration of classic Universal attractions and films, featuring displays and memorabilia from closed attractions such as Jaws, Back to the Future, and Ghostbusters.

While the store keeps its nostalgic focus, the new version is noticeably different in design, moving away from the museum-style experience the original offered.

Large-scale photo opportunities inspired by Tom Whalen’s artwork have been added, highlighting properties including E.T., Back to the Future, Jaws, and the Universal Monsters. Whalen’s Jaws-themed merchandise is available, with additional collections tied to the other properties expected to roll out throughout the summer.

The store features merchandise spanning a wide range of Universal’s legacy brands, alongside newer collectible lines such as UNIVRS and Pop Mart blind boxes.

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