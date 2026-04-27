What’s Happening at the Universal Parks – Week of April 27, 2026

Here’s a look around at what’s happening at Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood, from April 27, 2026, to May 3, 2026.

Universal Orlando

UOAP Bonus Benefits begins on Friday, May 1, 2026, and runs through May 21, 2026. The event, dedicated to Universal Orlando Annual Passholders, features exclusive perks, including a collectible magnet, discounts, and a special menu.Bonus

Butterbeer Season has returned to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. The annual tradition, which will take place through May 31, allows fans to celebrate their love for Butterbeer by enjoying a selection of confections that includes all-new variations of the classic favorite, as well as shopping for exclusive Butterbeer-themed merchandise.

Refurbishments

Please keep in mind that refurbishment dates can change.

Jurassic Park River Adventure at Islands of Adventure is closed for a major refurbishment. It is scheduled to reopen on November 20, 2026.

Donkey Kong Mine-Cart Madness at Epic Universe is closed for a brief 1-day refurbishment and will be closed on May 3, 2026. It is scheduled to reopen on May 4, 2026.

Finnegan’s Bar & Grill at Universal Studios Florida is closed for a major refurbishment. It is scheduled to reopen in Winter 2026.

Universal Studios Hollywood

Universal Fan Fest Nights continues this week, taking place May 1–3, 2026. The after-hours, separately ticketed event runs through May 16, celebrating fan-favorite worlds with immersive experiences, live entertainment, character interactions, cosplay, photo opportunities, and themed food, beverages, and merchandise. This year’s experiences include Scooby-Doo Meets the Universal Monsters: Mystery on the Backlot, One Piece: Grand Pirate Show, Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon the Miracle: Moon Palace Chapter Deluxe, Super Nintendo World – Colorful Yoshi Celebration, Dungeons & Dragons: Secrets of Waterdeep, and more.

Butterbeer Season has returned to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. The annual tradition, which will take place through May 31, allows fans to celebrate their love for Butterbeer by enjoying a selection of confections that includes all-new variations of the classic favorite, as well as shopping for exclusive Butterbeer-themed merchandise.

Refurbishments

Please keep in mind that refurbishment dates can change.

None at this time.

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