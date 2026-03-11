Stardust Racers closure extended again at Epic Universe, now through April 5

Universal Orlando has once again extended the temporary closure of Stardust Racers at Epic Universe, now closed through April 5, 2026.

This is now the third adjustment to the ride’s refurbishment schedule.

The dual-track launch coaster was originally listed as closed from February 19 – 22, before being extended several times in the last few weeks. It was supposed to reopen on Saturday, March 14, before today’s updated schedule change.

Universal has not provided additional details regarding the reason for the extended downtime. Such closures may be related to maintenance, inspections, or operational adjustments.

As of now, the ride is expected to reopen on April 6, 2026, though as we’ve seen, reopening dates remain subject to change.

