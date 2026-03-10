Volcano Bay Nights returns to Universal Orlando on select Summer Nights starting May 3

Universal Orlando has announced the return of Volcano Bay Nights, which will take place on select nights from May 3 through August 21. The limited-capacity after-hours event invites guests to enjoy the water park after dark with special entertainment, exclusive food and drinks, and access to many of Volcano Bay’s most popular attractions.

During the event, guests can experience attractions such as Krakatau Aqua Coaster, Ko’okiri Body Plunge, and TeAwa the Fearless River with lower wait times. The night will also feature a Beach Bash at Waturi Beach with a live DJ, along with meet & greets with DreamWorks Animation characters from Shrek and Madagascar.

Complimentary snacks like Blue Raspberry Churro Bites and Garlic Parmesan-flavored popcorn will be available, and guests can also purchase specialty food and beverage items throughout the park. Admission includes a complimentary Volcano Bay Freestyle Souvenir Cup with access to more than 100 Coca-Cola beverage options during the event.

Volcano Bay Nights will take place on the following dates throughout the summer:

Volcano Bay Nights officially kicks off at 7 PM on each event night, but guests can arrive as early as 4 PM to enjoy the park during the day before the party begins. Tickets are on sale now for $99 plus tax per person, and parking for the event is also included. Universal Orlando Passholders can enjoy special savings and receive a 10% discount off the ticketed price with a valid Annual or Seasonal pass and valid photo ID.

Guests looking for an even more relaxing experience can also reserve a private cabana for the event, starting at $199.99 plus tax. Cabanas must be booked in-park at the concierge huts on the day of the event and are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

